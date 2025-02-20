Top 5 underrated players to look out for at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025

VCT Masters Bangkok 2025 will kick off on February 20. Eight teams will compete for the trophy and a $250,000 first-place prize. Two teams each represent the four major regions: the Americas, EMEA, APAC, and China. While the player pool is extensive, some underdogs might exceed expectations this season.

This article lists the five most underrated players to watch out for at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Top 5 most underrated players to watch out for at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025

5) nobody - EDward Gaming

Wang "nobody" Senxu plays for EDward Gaming and often takes on the role of an Initiator during matches. His Sova gameplay is exceptional, and he has also excelled as Tejo or Fade.

With immense potential, "nobody" is one of the most underrated support players in his region. His intel-gathering abilities have consistently helped his team secure significant victories. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of his gameplay is his consistency throughout competitions.

All these factors make "nobody" a player to watch at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

4) Sayf - Team Vitality

Sayf at Valorant Champions Seoul (Image via Riot Games)

Sayf is one of the most versatile support Valorant players. At VCT Masters Bangkok 2025, he will showcase his skills in various roles, including Duelists, Controllers, and Initiators. His support and fragging abilities propelled Vitality to success at VCT EMEA Kickoffs 2025.

Sayf may surprise fans on an international stage like Masters Bangkok. He has often outperformed his teammate, Derke, in terms of fragging and creating space, making him a player to keep an eye on.

3) iZu - T1

iZu T1 posts ahead of match against DRX (Image via X/@iZuvlrt)

One of the most interesting players to come out of APAC is iZu. He too, boasts incredible flexibility similar to Sayf; however, his playstyle is entirely different. He can be that one reliable Sentinel for T1 who can be trusted to not only hold a site but also frag out when necessary.

During the APAC 2025 Kickoffs, iZu became the backbone for T1 during many matches while playing Agents such as Cypher, Viper, Gekko, and even Yoru for some matches. Overall, he is a surprising player and could catch fans and other teams off guard at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

2) kamyk - Team Liquid

Team Liquid came up second at the EMEA 2025 Kickoffs after being defeated in the finals by Team Vitality. However, during the entire competition, kamyk's performance has been interesting to watch. Primarily sporting Controllers or Initiators, kamyk can drop an unpredictable number of frags in any given game.

His aim is impressive and his situational awareness is perhaps even more so. Overall, he is one to look out for on the global stage because he can help Team Liquid get that X-factor and win the game for good.

1) HYUNMIN - DRX

Expand Tweet

Finally, to end the list, HYUNMIN from DRX will perhaps be one of the most capable Duelists at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025. He usually sports Agents like Jett and Raze and has so far had a fantastic season at APAC 2025 Kickoffs. His fragging potential is high, his entry prowess is formidable, and his overall synergy with the team is admirable.

On paper, HYUNMIN checks all the boxes of a good Duelist. He was able to go toe-to-toe with the likes of t3xture from Gen.G earlier in the competition. Overall, he could take enemies by surprise with his sheer firepower at VCT Masters Bangkok.

