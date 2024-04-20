nAts’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

nAts’s Valorant settings can help you to learn flicks and master the Phantom weapon in the title. Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin currently plays for Team Liquid with Sentinel Agents in the EMEA region. Known for his mechanical skills and pinpoint aim, mainly with the phantom, his sneaky gameplays of killing enemies from behind and winning crucial rounds earned him a fan-made name "The Rat King."

nAts started his Valorant career with team Gambit and secured a victory at the VCT Masters Berlin in 2021. He then played for M3 Champions before joining Team Liquid in November 2022.

He has achieved many victories some of the notable ones are

VCT 2023: EMEA League: First place

VCT 2022: EMEA Last Chance Qualifier: Second place

Valorant Champions 2021: Second place

VCT 2021 Masters Berlin: First place

VCT 2021: EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs: First place

VCT 2021: CIS Stage 3 Challengers 1: First place

VCT 2021: CIS Stage 2 Challengers 2: First place

VCT 2021: CIS Stage 1 Masters: First place

This article covers everything you need to know about nAts’s Valorant settings including his crosshair, keybinds, video settings, and more.

nAts’s Valorant settings in 2024

nAts with his Team Liquid teammates in VCT EMEA Stage 1 2024 (Image via Riot Games || Flickr@Michal Konkol)

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.49

0.49 eDPI: 392

392 Scope Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 5

5 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: F

F Use/Equip Ability 3: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.655

0.655 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280*960

1280*960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Med

Med Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering : 16x

: 16x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: ZOWIE U2

ZOWIE U2 Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

ZOWIE G-SR Keyboard: Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard

This concludes nAts’s Valorant settings.

