nAts’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

nAts’s Valorant settings can help you to learn flicks and master the Phantom weapon in the title. Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin currently plays for Team Liquid with Sentinel Agents in the EMEA region. Known for his mechanical skills and pinpoint aim, mainly with the phantom, his sneaky gameplays of killing enemies from behind and winning crucial rounds earned him a fan-made name "The Rat King."
nAts started his Valorant career with team Gambit and secured a victory at the VCT Masters Berlin in 2021. He then played for M3 Champions before joining Team Liquid in November 2022.
He has achieved many victories some of the notable ones are
- VCT 2023: EMEA League: First place
- VCT 2022: EMEA Last Chance Qualifier: Second place
- Valorant Champions 2021: Second place
- VCT 2021 Masters Berlin: First place
- VCT 2021: EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs: First place
- VCT 2021: CIS Stage 3 Challengers 1: First place
- VCT 2021: CIS Stage 2 Challengers 2: First place
- VCT 2021: CIS Stage 1 Masters: First place
This article covers everything you need to know about nAts’s Valorant settings including his crosshair, keybinds, video settings, and more.
nAts’s Valorant settings in 2024
Note: nAts’s Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.49
- eDPI: 392
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness:1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 5
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: F
- Use/Equip Ability 3: 4
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.655
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280*960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE U2
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
- Keyboard: Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard
This concludes nAts’s Valorant settings.
