How to gift skins in Valorant

Riot Games has revealed a long-awaited feature that will let players gift skins directly in Valorant – a move that has the community buzzing with excitement. This update was recently highlighted by the popular X account @ValorantUpdated, which shared details about how the feature will work.

Unlike other Riot titles like League of Legends, Valorant lacked a native system for players to send items directly to friends. That’s about to change – and the change feels like a huge quality-of-life improvement.

Whether it's to celebrate a ranked win, show appreciation to a duo partner, or share the joy of a flashy new weapon skin, gifting in Valorant is shaping to be a feature that strengthens the game’s social experience.

This article provides a brief walkthrough of the gifting process in Valorant.

Valorant: Gift skins in Valorant

Riot Games has developed a built-in gifting feature that will allow players to send skins and other items directly within the Valorant client. According to the news shared by @ValorantUpdated on X, this system is designed to be seamless and secure, adding a long-missing social layer to the game. Here’s how this feature works based on what’s been revealed so far:

Navigate to the Store. Open the details page for the Featured bundle or an individual item. Click the Gift button located in the bottom-right corner. Select the recipient username (note: certain restrictions apply, such as having the person on your friends list for a minimum duration). Choose the gift, the full bundle, or individual items from the set.

Your recipient will be notified to accept or reject the item the next time they log into Valorant.

Players can only give away items that are available in the featured rotation. So, it is important to note that this feature is currently restricted to certain in-game Store items. In forthcoming updates, the developers intend to extend this to more skins and collections.

Players now have a meaningful method to celebrate significant wins, share their favorite cosmetics with friends, or just surprise someone with a brand-new skin, thanks to Valorant's new feature.

The arrival of this feature not only makes awarding skins and other items in Valorant easier but also helps strengthen community ties and social interaction. Whether it's for birthdays, holidays, or just because, this new feature in Valorant is the perfect way to make someone’s day.

