Valorant Mobile will reportedly introduce two new maps currently unavailable on PC

Valorant Mobile will reportedly introduce two new maps, Dust Cargo Yard and Ancient Village. These are unavailable on PC or any other platform and will see an exclusive debut on the upcoming port. We have also seen gameplay on some of the existing maps (as part of a reported new trailer), but more on that later.
Riot Games revealed earlier today that Valorant Mobile is coming to China, along with a partnership with Lightspeed Studios. Players can already pre-register for upcoming playtests.
Valorant Mobile will reportedly add Dust Cargo Yard and Ancient Village into the mix
The two new maps reportedly set to debut in Valorant Mobile are called Dust Cargo Yard and Ancient Village, according to @subzidite2 on X. The post also showed glimpses of these two locations, the former sharing design themes with Bind and the latter reminding one of Lotus and Drift.
An official announcement regarding the same hasn't arrived yet. It is much more likely that the reveal (if any) will happen through regional channels and platforms, as Valorant Mobile will currently only be available in China. Similarly, we also saw a reported new trailer shared on X by @AnakinJuegos, which featured gameplay and UI layout across various already existing maps.
We also saw a reported video showing Riot Games discussing Valorant Mobile, their partnership with Lightspeed Studios, and pre-registration information.
If the information regarding the mobile port having its own maps turns out to be true, that's a good move on the developer's end. It ensures that Valorant Mobile has some unique content compared to the game on other platforms.
While players worldwide have to bide their time and wait for their turn, it's great to learn that Riot Games is finally ready to showcase the mobile port in all its glory, even though just in a select region. It remains to be seen how successful the title turns out to be.