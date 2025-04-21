How to pre-register for Valorant Mobile (China)

Valorant Mobile pre-registration is currently available but only for players in China. The game's hotly anticipated mobile port has been in the pipeline for some time now, with many conjectures and rumors regarding its release date and gameplay running amok for the past year. However, the official confirmation finally arrived earlier today, April 21, 2025.
Riot Games has announced a partnership with Lightspeed Studios to bring Valorant Mobile to China. The pre-registration began on April 21, 2025, with a playtest due to start soon.
Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration (China Playtest): Step-by-step process
To pre-register for Valorant Mobile, players in China can follow these steps:
- Go to the official website.
- You will have to log in with your account (QQ or WeChat account).
- Hit the option for pre-registering and follow the steps that appear.
- Upon completing the process, stay tuned to the official Valorant channels, which will discuss when the game releases in China.
Riot Games also revealed that Valorant Mobile players pre-registering and participating in the upcoming China Playtest will get their hands on a "series of special limited edition player cards" that will be available at launch. While no release date has been confirmed yet, the playtest is reportedly happening "very soon."
As mentioned, the Valorant Mobile pre-registration is currently restricted to players in China. Those elsewhere will have to wait for Riot Games to bring the port to their region. Readers are advised to be cautious of unauthorized third-party sources claiming to have links or access to Valorant Mobile and instead wait for an official confirmation of a worldwide launch.
Valorant Mobile has the potential to be the next big gaming sensation on the platform. What remains to be seen is how the port captures the complexities and essence of the original game and translates it to mobile screens.