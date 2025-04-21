  • home icon
Valorant Mobile officially releasing, but only for one country

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Apr 21, 2025 07:46 GMT
Valorant Mobile to be released in China
Valorant Mobile to be released in China (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Mobile is officially set to be released in China. According to the game's X page, the mobile version of Riot Games' hero shooter will be launched only in the East Asian country in partnership with LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, a company under the umbrella of Tencent Games.

While a release date remains absent, the developers have announced their plans to prioritize this mobile launch in China before it is brought to others.

Valorant Mobile to find its first release in China

Valorant Mobile has been in development for multiple years now. It was previously beta tested in China and has garnered desirable results. Leaks have shown full-blown 5v5 gameplay and features like Gyroscope being tested for the game.

Now, it appears Valorant Mobile is officially ready to be released in the Chinese market. The announcement was made on April 21, 2025, finalizing the game's release. Previously, popular X page @ValorantMobileX had suggested Riot Games would release it in China before Q3, i.e., June 2025.

If this is not accomplished, the release of Valorant Mobile may face further delays since Riot Games would be forced to reapply for a license. In light of this event, one can speculate that the title will be tested and released in May 2025. However, an official confirmed release date has not been provided.

Based on previous tests, players in China can expect functional gameplay, skins, and various game modes such as Deathmatch and Swiftplay in the game upon release.

Riot Games plans to release it in multiple countries. However, as mentioned, China will be the first to get the game.

Read more Valorant-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
