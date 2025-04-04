  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Red Bull Instalock 2025: All qualified Valorant teams, format, schedule, and more

Red Bull Instalock 2025: All qualified Valorant teams, format, schedule, and more

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Apr 04, 2025 02:00 GMT
Red Bull Instalock 2025: All qualified Valorant teams, format, schedule, and more
Red Bull Instalock 2025 takes place in May (Image via Red Bull)

Red Bull Instalock 2025 is a professional women's Valorant LAN event based in the United Kingdom. It will take place from May 2, 2025, to May 3, 2025. The event puts a twist on traditional team compositions by requiring squads to play three Duelists each. This naturally leaves very little space for support characters such as Initiators and Sentinels.

Ad

This article explains everything you need to know about the Red Bull Instalock 2025 Valorant tournament.

Red Bull Instalock 2025: Teams, format, schedule, and where to watch

Teams

Red Bull Instalock 2025 features only four teams, which have been invited to perform at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The teams are as follows:

Falcons Vega

  • Modhi "madv" Alkanhal
  • Maryam "Mary" Maher
  • Alexandria "Alexy" Francisco
  • Odella "enerii" Abraham
  • Camille "Kamiyu" Enriquez

FlyQuest RED

  • Lacey "akaL4CE" Dilworth
  • Bob "Bob" Tran
  • aluvily
  • evv
  • Melisa "theia" Mundorff

G2 Gozen

  • Michaela "mimi" Lintrup
  • Petra "Petra" Stoker
  • Amy "amy" Lai
  • Aleyna "Vania" Keskin
  • Mathilde "Nelo" Beltoise

GIANTX GC

  • Neslişah "ness" Demir
  • Sarah "sarah" Ahmed
  • Yağmur "Smurfette" Gündüz
  • Nur "eva" Çakır
  • Iman "Nami" Nagaaoui

Format and schedule

Ad

The format and requirements of the Red Bull Instalock 2025 tournament are simple. The games will be played out in a double-elimination format wherein teams must lose twice to be eliminated.

On May 2, 2025, all four teams will play one match each in the Upper Semifinals. Two winners will advance to the Upper Finals, while the two losing teams will play against one another in Lower Round 1 (also on May 2, 2025).

The winner of the LR 1 will then advance to the Lower Final to fight the losing team from the Upper Final. Finally, the winners of the UF and LF will battle each other for the trophy on May 3, 2025, in the Grand Final.

Ad

It's important to note that all teams must play three Duelists in every single match.

Where to watch

You can watch the Red Bull Instalock 2025 tournament on the official Twitch channel. Here is the link you can use to access it:

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Valorant tournaments.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी