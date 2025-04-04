Red Bull Instalock 2025: All qualified Valorant teams, format, schedule, and more

Red Bull Instalock 2025 is a professional women's Valorant LAN event based in the United Kingdom. It will take place from May 2, 2025, to May 3, 2025. The event puts a twist on traditional team compositions by requiring squads to play three Duelists each. This naturally leaves very little space for support characters such as Initiators and Sentinels.

This article explains everything you need to know about the Red Bull Instalock 2025 Valorant tournament.

Red Bull Instalock 2025: Teams, format, schedule, and where to watch

Teams

Red Bull Instalock 2025 features only four teams, which have been invited to perform at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London.

The teams are as follows:

Falcons Vega

Modhi "madv" Alkanhal

Alkanhal Maryam " Mary " Maher

" Maher Alexandria " Alexy " Francisco

" Francisco Odella " enerii " Abraham

" Abraham Camille "Kamiyu" Enriquez

FlyQuest RED

Lacey " akaL4CE " Dilworth

" Dilworth Bob " Bob " Tran

" Tran aluvily

evv

Melisa "theia" Mundorff

G2 Gozen

Michaela " mimi " Lintrup

" Lintrup Petra " Petra " Stoker

" Stoker Amy " amy " Lai

" Lai Aleyna " Vania " Keskin

" Keskin Mathilde "Nelo" Beltoise

GIANTX GC

Neslişah " ness " Demir

" Demir Sarah " sarah " Ahmed

" Ahmed Yağmur " Smurfette " Gündüz

" Gündüz Nur " eva " Çakır

" Çakır Iman "Nami" Nagaaoui

Format and schedule

The format and requirements of the Red Bull Instalock 2025 tournament are simple. The games will be played out in a double-elimination format wherein teams must lose twice to be eliminated.

On May 2, 2025, all four teams will play one match each in the Upper Semifinals. Two winners will advance to the Upper Finals, while the two losing teams will play against one another in Lower Round 1 (also on May 2, 2025).

The winner of the LR 1 will then advance to the Lower Final to fight the losing team from the Upper Final. Finally, the winners of the UF and LF will battle each other for the trophy on May 3, 2025, in the Grand Final.

It's important to note that all teams must play three Duelists in every single match.

Where to watch

You can watch the Red Bull Instalock 2025 tournament on the official Twitch channel. Here is the link you can use to access it:

