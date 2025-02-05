Valorant Mobile leak claims release window needs to be before Q3 2025

Riot Games reportedly must release Valorant Mobile in China before June 2025. If this doesn't take place, the company's license to release the game could expire, forcing it to reapply. Naturally, this could cause further delays in the release of Valorant Mobile. According to @ValorantMobileX on X, Riot Games has limited time to release the game, which has reportedly undergone multiple test phases as of February 2025.

We take a look at these leaks and their implications.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Leaks suggest Valorant Mobile must be released before June 2025 to avoid further delays

Valorant Mobile has been a major project for Riot Games since its announcement in 2001. Recent leaks suggested the beta testing phase may commence in China between January and February 2025. However, these dates haven't been confirmed. Regardless, maps like Ascent, Haven, and Bind were rumored to be involved in the beta testing phase along with popular Agents like Sage, Brimstone, Cypher, and Jett.

Now, newer leaks claim Riot Games may just lose its license, forcing a renewal and further delaying Valorant Mobile's release. The game is restricted to development in China, however, Head of Valorant Studios Anna Donlon previously announced Riot Games is joining forces with an unnamed studio to bring the game to life.

A leak from @ValorantMobileX then soon suggested the game is likely to arrive on mobile platforms in China in 2025. The game was originally set to be released in 2023.

