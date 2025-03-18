Valorant patch 10.05 notes: Ranked Rollbacks, Agent bug fixes, and more

Valorant patch 10.05 notes are here. This time, Riot Games has brought a short update after extensive game-changing alterations in the last patch. This update goes live on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in the Americas and on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in the rest of the world.

The Valorant patch 10.05 notes shed light on Ranked Rollbacks and speak about different bug fixes being deployed across playable characters and maps.

This article covers the Valorant patch 10.05 notes.

Valorant patch 10.05 notes: Changes coming to all platforms on March 18, 2025

Competitive updates in Valorant patch 10.05 notes

Ranked Rollbacks

If you lost RR due to a match against a confirmed cheater in the last week, you will be eligible for an RR refund!

Here’s how it works:

You will get a pop-up notification showing the exact amount of RR being refunded.

To apply the refunded RR, you must complete one Competitive match.

Once you finish that match, the refunded RR will be reflected in your End of Game summary screen — win or lose, the refund still gets added to your total RR for that game.

Important: Ranked Rollbacks are only valid within the current Act and there is a cap per Act. If you qualify for a refund, be sure to play a game before the Act ends to claim it!

Bug fixes in Valorant patch 10.05 notes

Agents

Raze: Fixed a bug where Blast Pack’s explosion was slightly smaller at the tip of the explosion since the explosion changes that went live in 10.03

Fixed a bug where Blast Pack’s explosion was slightly smaller at the tip of the explosion since the explosion changes that went live in 10.03 Clove: Fixed a bug where Clove could take damage or die for a single frame upon reviving with Not Dead Yet

Fixed a bug where Clove could take damage or die for a single frame upon reviving with Not Dead Yet Sage: Resurrection: Fixed the same bug as Clove above where there was a single frame of vulnerability upon reviving a target

Resurrection: Fixed the same bug as Clove above where there was a single frame of vulnerability upon reviving a target Tejo: Fixed a bug where Armaggedon’s danger indicator did not always apply on variable elevations

Fixed a bug where Armaggedon’s danger indicator did not always apply on variable elevations Iso: Fixed a bug where Double Tap’s HUD bar could look visually incorrect for spectators or observers

Fixed a bug where Double Tap’s HUD bar could look visually incorrect for spectators or observers Waylay: Fixed a bug where there was a performance hitch upon casting Convergent Paths and a bug where Convergent Paths was unable to be equipped during the buy phase.

Social

Fixed an issue where in-game status and scores were not updating as frequently as they should in the social panel.

Maps

Breeze: Fixed a bug where abilities would ignore line of sight around crates on A Site and a bug where flash abilities would be blocked in certain areas on the map.

Fixed a bug where abilities would ignore line of sight around crates on A Site and a bug where flash abilities would be blocked in certain areas on the map. Sunset: Fixed a bug where players could not plant the Spike on the B Site crates inside of the plant zone.

Valorant patch 10.05 notes: Changes coming to consoles only on March 18, 2025

General updates

We are disabling Remote Play for PS5 until further notice to investigate an issue. Please keep an eye out on future patch notes for an update!

Bug fixes

Social

Fixed a bug where it would take several seconds to reconnect to comms when going back to the custom game lobby after match.

