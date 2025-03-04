Valorant Patch 10.04 notes: Waylay release, Iso and Tejo nerfs, Ascent change, and more

The Valorant Patch 10.04 notes are here. The update will bring forth Season 25 Act 2 to the game on March 5 and 6, 2025, in the Americas and the rest of the world, respectively. It marks the release of the new Duelist Waylay as well as major balance changes to Iso, Tejo, Deadlock, and Clove. Ascent will also undergo a major alteration in this update.

Full Valorant Patch 10.04 notes: All changes coming on March 5, 2025

The primary highlight of the Valorant Patch 10.04 notes is the addition of Waylay. The Agent changes are also significant.

Valorant Patch 10.04 notes: Changes coming to all platforms

Agent updates in Valorant Patch 10.04 notes

Waylay

"Developer comments: Our newest Duelist, Waylay, is joining the roster from Thailand! She’ll be released in a staggered rollout to all regions starting at 9:00 AM PT on March 5th."

Refract

INSTANTLY create a beacon of light on the floor. REACTIVATE to speed back to your beacon as a mote of pure light. You are invulnerable as you travel.

Light Speed

EQUIP to prepare for a burst of speed. FIRE to dash forward twice. ALT FIRE to dash once. Only your first dash can send you upward.

Saturate

INSTANTLY throw a cluster of light that explodes upon contact with the ground, HINDERING nearby players with a powerful movement and weapon slow.

Hinder is a debuff that SLOWS which impacts:

Fire Rate

Recoil Recovery

Equip Time

Reload Speed

Movement Speed

Jump Speed

Convergent Paths

EQUIP to focus your prismatic power. FIRE to create an afterimage of yourself that projects a beam of light. After a brief delay, you gain a powerful speed boost and the beam expands, HINDERING other players in the area.

Clove

"Developer comments: Clove has been overperforming in ranked so we’re making some adjustments to their abilities to keep ranked in a healthy spot. Similar to balance changes we’ve made in the past, we’d like to continue encouraging Controller diversity by making space for other Agents who have similar strengths."

Meddle

No longer explodes after a 1.3 second timer after casting. Explodes after contact with the ground after a 0.75s timer.

Projectile audio has been updated to fit this new behavior.

Ruse

Cooldown duration increased from 30s >>> 40s

Pick Me Up

Health buff duration increased from 8s >>> 10s

Move speed duration reduced from 8s >>> 3s

Deadlock

"Developer comments: As Deadlock players have improved over time, her reactive stalling potential is solidifying as one of her unique strengths. As a result, we want to encourage GravNet as one of her primary tools to pounce onto targets that are disrespecting the areas she controls.

To account for GravNet swapping to a signature, we’ll be shrinking the size and increasing some of its counterplay. Since the skill will be cast more frequently, we’d like to encourage plays to be more intentional and precise about placement."

Barrier Mesh

Changed to a non-signature ability

Cost: Free >>> 400 credits

GravNet

Changed to a signature ability with 40s cooldown

Total Size decreased from 16m >>> 13m

Gravnet’s Projectile audio loop has been updated to increase its gameplay clarity.

When an enemy removes the net, the audio cue of the net breaking now plays for all players.

Iso

"Developer comments: Since his updates in patches 8.11 and 9.0, Iso has been a bit of a one-trick pony around his Double Tap. These changes are intended to redistribute power around Iso’s kit to make him a more well-rounded agent. Changes to Undercut intend to increase his overall strategic options, and Contingency is receiving an alternate cast paradigm to support slower play and its ability to isolate angles.

We’re reverting Iso’s Double Tap tagging change, as trying to kill Iso through his shield is already a highly frustrating and powerful moment. Changes to Kill Contract are intended to ensure that won duels in the arena always spawn an orb."

Undercut

Reduced charges from 2 >>> 1

Cost increased from 200 >>> 300 credits

Now applies Suppression alongside Vulnerability for the same duration (4s) on players hit.

Contingency

Now has an Alt-Fire cast that makes the wall move at half the speed. This does not affect the duration of Contingency.

Double Tap

Iso now receives a Heavy Penetration tag rather than a Wall Penetration tag when the shield is broken. This means he’s slowed more upon his shield breaking.

Kill Contract

BUGFIX: If Iso DOES NOT have Double Tap’s buff applied, the ultimate will now automatically apply it so that won ultimate duels always spawn an orb.

Neon

VFX around Neon’s Overdrive have been updated to make Neon and her directionality clearer when she is fighting with Overdrive active.

Tejo

"Developer comments: Since Tejo’s release, we’ve been monitoring the interaction where Tejo can destroy Killjoy’s Lockdown with his Guided Salvo. For context, we typically prefer when abilities interact in a way that allows players to be creative in how they use them to respond to other utility used in the round.

But in the case of Tejo’s Guided Salvo cooldown model, both players get into unsatisfying stalemates where neither Tejo nor Killjoy want to be the first person to cast. So we’re changing Guided Salvo so that it requires more teamplay to successfully destroy a Killjoy ultimate. Killjoy’s Lockdown will now survive Guided Salvo with 5 HP."

Guided Salvo

Damage decreased from 70 >>> 65

Guided Salvo now does 50% damage to non-player objects.

Map updates in Valorant Patch 10.04 notes

Map Rotation

Ascent and Icebox are back IN the COMPETITIVE and DEATHMATCH queues.

Abyss and Bind are OUT of the COMPETITIVE and DEATHMATCH queues.

Ascent

"Developer comments: While bullet penetration is a meaningful system that rewards map knowledge and situational execution, we feel like the weapon spam here at barrier drop is currently creating unhealthy gameplay and frustrating experiences. This change will give Attackers some added safety at barrier drop when first approaching B Main.

B Main

Changed part of the B Main wall along B Lane to non-pennable.

Valorant Patch 10.04 notes Ascent change 1 (Image via Riot Games)

The wall now has reinforcements both inside and outside to prevent bullets from going through.

Valorant Patch 10.04 notes Ascent change 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Gameplay system updates in Valorant Patch 10.04 notes

Combat Report

Overhauled visuals of the detailed damage breakdown panel to be more organized and intuitive.

Bug fixes in Valorant Patch 10.04 notes

Agents

Neon

Checked in a more systemic fix to an issue where Neon could jiggle her head up and down while sliding if mashing strafing inputs.

Fade

Fixed an issue where Fade’s hands got stuck in place if she crouched while holding Nightfall out

Competitive

Fixed an issue where the Rank Shield icon on the Match History page would disappear after playing a non-Competitive game.

Other than this, there is a general bug where the first-person camera angle may be slightly offset from the expected player point of view while spectating another player.

Valorant Patch 10.04 notes: Changes coming to console only

Console Agent updates in Valorant Patch 10.04 notes

"Developer comments: Generally speaking, we believe that the best version of VAL is true across all platforms. As a result, we only look to make console-specific changes when absolutely necessary. We’d like to take this opportunity to adjust any changes that may no longer be needed. If you’re curious, we approach this problem by taking a look at data and community feedback to evaluate performance on each platform."

Neon

"Developer comments: We’ve been paying close attention to Neon for a long time on console… After her nerfs in patch 9.11, we looked at her current power-profile and are comfortable in increasing some of her potential."

Overdrive

Head Damage Multiplier increased 2.5 >>> 3.0 (Standardizing to PC)

Body Damage Multiplier: 1.0 (unchanged, already same as PC)

Leg Damage Multiplier increased 0.75 >>> 0.85 (Standardizing to PC)

Sprint

Fuel Drain Per Second: 0.11 >>> 0.1 (Standardizing to PC)

Yoru

"Developer comments:Yoru often occupies a niche, high-mastery, high-return position in the Agent roster. Yoru’s kit is difficult to master but players can realize significant returns on their time investment. When looking at the data, his power-profile overall was lower than expected for the effort required. We took a look at your feedback around his kit feeling “clunky” on console, and have looked to remove some of the changes that are both making his kit feel more difficult to execute."

Dimensional Drift

Unequip delay decreased 1.2s >>> 0.8s (Standardizing to PC)

Fakeout

Max flash duration increased 2.0s >>> 3.0s (Standardizing to PC)

Flash explosion delay increased: 0.6s >>> 0.8s

Note: We’re keeping the console-specific counterplay added to Yoru’s Fakeout.

Blindside

Max Flash Duration increased from 1.25s >>> 1.75s (Standardizing to PC)

Flash Explosion Delay: 0.7s >>> 0.6s (Standardizing to PC)

Reyna

"Developer comments: Reyna’s Leer is relatively weaker than we expected over time"

Leer

Health increased 40 >>> 100 (Standardizing to PC)

Note: Similar to Yoru’s Decoy Flash, Leer continues to have a slightly longer (+0.2s) activation time and duration. This patch does not change that.

Overall, Valorant Patch 10.04 notes have brought a host of interesting changes to the game that you will experience once it goes live in your region.

