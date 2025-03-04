Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 start time in Mumbai server (India)

Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 is about to raise its curtains, with the previous season coming to a close. As seen usually, the new season will release on March 6, 2025, after a scheduled maintenance from 2:30 am IST on the Mumbai server (India). Starting from the Duelist Agent Waylay to the brand-new Battlepass, exclusive patch notes, and standard map rotations, a plethora of content is set to arrive in the title.

This article will provide a brief idea about the starting time of Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 on the Mumbai server.

Note: The release time specified in this article is based on previous trends.

When could Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 start on Mumbai server (India)?

As mentioned, the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 will begin once the server comes online after a maintenance period, which is scheduled to start around 2:30 am IST on March 6, 2025, on the Mumbai server (India). The servers are expected to come online after two to four hours of downtime. However, the downtime might change depending on Riot's plan of action.

Meanwhile, the current Season 2025 Act 1 ranked queue is expected to end around 1 am IST on March 6, 2025, for the Mumbai server. While the Americas region will receive an early start around 6 am PT, the South Asian server, including Mumbai, will get a late start for the season.

What do we know about Valorant Season 2025 Act 2?

Thai Duelist Waylay will surely be the main attraction of Valorant Season 2025 Act 2. She will be the 28th Agent in Riot's first-person shooter title. Gamers already got a first-look at the Agent's gameplay at VCT Master Shanghai's showmatch.

On top of this, the developers have already teased a brand-new Cyrax bundle, which is scheduled to release during the latest season. The upcoming bundle includes:

Vandal

Ghost

Guardian

Stinger

Melee (Fanblade)

Gamers can also expect a brand-new Episode 2025 Act 2 Battlepass featuring exclusive weapon skins, player titles, player cards, and many more exciting in-game cosmetics.

Lastly, like any other new season, Riot will introduce a plethora of Agent changes in its upcoming patch 10.04. With tweaks from a Clove nerf to Deadlock tweaks, gamers could definitely be in for a new meta.

For more Valorant news related to the upcoming season, check out Sportskeeda's

