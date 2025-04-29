  • home icon
  Valorant
  When does Valorant Season 25 Act 2 competitive queue end?

When does Valorant Season 25 Act 2 competitive queue end?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 29, 2025 13:42 GMT
Valorant Season 25 Act 2 competitive queue end date and time
Valorant Season 25 Act 2 competitive queue end date and time (Image via TPC)

The Valorant Season 25 Act 2 competitive queue ends on April 30, 2025, in North and South America and on May 1, 2025, in the rest of the world. This phase of the game introduced Ranked rollbacks to support players affected by cheaters in their game. This was considered a major quality-of-life improvement by the community.

As another phase of the ranked scene comes to an end, you'd want to maximize the time you play before your rank gets reset. This article covers the Valorant Season 25 Act 2 competitive queue end date and time for different regions.

Valorant Season 25 Act 2 competitive queue end date and time

Valorant Season 25 Act 2 competitive queue ends 1.5 hours before game servers are taken down. This will correspond to 4:30 am PDT on April 30, 2025, in the Americas, 1 am IST on May 1 in Asian servers, and 3:30 am CEST on May 1 in Europe.

The following table breaks down the timings:

  • US (West): 4:30 am PDT (April 30, 2025)
  • US (East): 7:30 am EDT (April 30, 2025)
  • Brazil: 8:30 am UTC-3 (May 1, 2025)
  • UK: 2:30 am BST (May 1, 2025)
  • Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 3:30 am CEST (May 1, 2025)
  • India: 1:00 am IST (May 1, 2025)
  • China (Beijing): 3:30 am CST (May 1, 2025) [tentative]
  • Korea and Japan: 4:30 am KST/JST (May 1, 2025)
Depending on the region you are from, you can keep queuing for competitive games until the aforementioned timings. After that, the game will lock the Start button on the competitive page. However, you can still keep enjoying Unrated, Deathmatch, Swiftplay, and so on until the servers are taken down.

What to expect from Valorant Season 25 Act 3 competitive?

No major changes are coming to the game in Act 3 — at least to start with. The following is the map pool that will be active for the competitive pool:

  • Ascent
  • Sunset
  • Haven
  • Icebox
  • Lotus
  • Pearl
  • Split

The Valorant patch 10.08 notes also announced the upcoming Season 25 rank buddy, which will be awarded at the end of Episode 3. So keep up the grind!

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

