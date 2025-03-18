Valorant Ranked Rollbacks: Everything you need to know

Valorant Ranked Rollbacks arrived with the Valorant patch 10.05 on March 18, 2025. Rollback is a feature that the Valorant community has frequently demanded. How it works is if you lose a match against a verified cheater, you will be refunded your lost RR the following week. This update is now fully functional.

This article explains the importance of Valorant Ranked Rollbacks and how it works in the game.

Valorant Ranked Rollbacks: What they are and how they work

Valorant Ranked Rollbacks is essentially a Ranked Rating refund issued when you lose to a cheater. Typically, when you play a match against an opponent using unfair means, the playing field isn't level. Thus, there is a high possibility of you ending up on the losing side.

As such, the Valorant Ranked Rollbacks feature refunds you any RR lost to a cheater.

However, there are some rules to how the refund works, as explained by Riot Games in its official patch notes:

You will get a pop-up notification showing the exact amount of RR being refunded.

To apply the refunded RR, you must complete one Competitive match.

Competitive match. Once you finish that match, the refunded RR will be reflected in your End of Game summary screen – win or lose, the refund is still added to your total RR for that game.

It's important to note that Valorant Ranked Rollbacks is only valid for the ongoing Valorant Act and cannot be carried forward to the next act. So, if you encounter a cheater and end up losing that match, it's best to claim your refund before the act ends.

If not, you may not retrieve your lost ratings, as changing acts also trigger rank resets. Thus, ensure you play a game before the act ends to be on the safe side.

