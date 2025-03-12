Art for VP: How to get free Valorant Points from Riot Games

Riot Games has a long history of rewarding players just shy of purchasing their desired in-game items. The developer does this by accepting unique artwork in exchange for a small amount of virtual currency. This practice began with League of Legends and continues in Valorant.

Valorant Points (VP) are the popular shooter's premium currency. They can be used to buy weapon skins, Radianite Points, and other in-game items. While most VP is acquired through monetary transactions, Riot Games offers a unique opportunity for players to earn a small amount by submitting original artwork inspired by the title's universe.

This program is designed to assist players who are only a few points short of buying an in-game item, enabling them to obtain it without needing to make an additional full purchase of VP.

Read on to learn how to get free VP from Riot Games.

Steps to obtain free VP from Riot Games

Here are the steps to obtain free Valorant Points (VP) from Riot Games:

Visit the official Valorant page. Click on the 'Support' tab, which is normally located at the top or bottom of the page. Select the 'Submit a Ticket' tab. This option allows you to send a direct request to the Riot Games support team. On the 'Choose a request' tab, click on the 'In-game question/issue and in-game content refund' option. This is for VP-related inquiries. On the ‘Please select your inquiry’ column, select the ‘Free VP for Art Request’ and fill out the prompts with a reasonable and relevant request for the VP. Explain that you are a few VPs short of a specific item and would like to submit artwork in exchange for the missing points. Attach your artwork and submit it. Make sure your artwork is original and relevant to Valorant. The quality of the submission is less significant than its uniqueness and relevance. Wait for a reply from Riot Games. The support team will review your submission and respond accordingly.

Choose VP for Art Request in the support page(Image via Riot Games)

Only a small amount of Valorant Points will be awarded

It is important to note that this initiative is designed to offset minor VP deficits, typically up to 50 VP, rather than provide significant amounts of free currency. Players are advised to use this option sparingly and only when they are a few points away from their intended purchase.

This program provides a creative way for players to earn small amounts of Valorant Points through the creation of original artwork. This initiative not only encourages community interaction but also provides a practical alternative for players who need just a few extra points to secure their favorite in-game items.

By following the steps listed above and sticking to the program's guidelines, participants can maximize their Valorant experience.

