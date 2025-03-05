Valorant Cyrax bundle: Release date, weapons, price, and more

The Valorant Cyrax bundle is set for a March 6 or 7, 2025, release depending on your region. The upcoming bundle arrives with the brand new Season 2025 Act 2 update and right after the release of Valorant patch 10.4. It was earlier teased on the official Valorant channels on March 3, 2025, with an extended trailer that gave us a detailed look into the new skin collection.

This article goes over several details about the Valorant Cyrax bundle, including its release, the weapons included, and price.

When will the Valorant Cyrax bundle be released?

As mentioned earlier, fans can expect the Cyrax bundle to be released on March 6 or March 7, 2025, depending on their region. The bundle will likely come with the upcoming Patch 10.4 which will also highlight the arrival of the new Agent, Waylay, in Valorant.

The exact release time for each region has not been shared by Riot Games, although fans can expect it to be released at the usual patch release times, which are as follows:

US (West): 6 am PT (March 6, 2025)

6 am PT (March 6, 2025) US (East): 9 am ET (March 6, 2025)

9 am ET (March 6, 2025) Brazil: 11 am UTC-3 (March 6, 2025)

11 am UTC-3 (March 6, 2025) UK: 2 pm GMT (March 6, 2025)

2 pm GMT (March 6, 2025) Europe (Paris, Berlin): 3 pm CET (March 6, 2025)

3 pm CET (March 6, 2025) India: 7:30 pm IST (March 6, 2025)

7:30 pm IST (March 6, 2025) China (Beijing): 10 pm CST (March 6, 2025)

10 pm CST (March 6, 2025) Japan: 11 pm JST (March 6, 2025)

11 pm JST (March 6, 2025) New Zealand: 3 am NZDT (March 7, 2025)

All weapons, accessories, and variants available in the Valorant Cyrax bundle

As mentioned, the Cyrax bundle comes with four weapons and several accessories. Here is a list of everything you should get if you purchase the bundle after its release:

Vandal

Ghost

Stinger

Guardian

Cyrax Fanblade

Gun Buddy x2

Spray

Player Card

The collection also features four different color variants for the weapons. These include the default white/black, red, violet, and gold or bronze. All variants also have their own color-corresponding finishers, making the Valorant Cyrax bundle even more interesting.

What will be the price of the Valorant Cyrax bundle?

The Cyrax bundle is of the Exclusive class of weapons. This makes it relatively rarer and somewhat more expensive. The bundle's official price has yet to be revealed by Riot Games. However, given its class and overall aesthetic make-up, expect it to cost between 8700 and 10700 Valorant Points.

The bundle consists of four guns and a melee – this is the standard collection of weapons most Valorant bundles feature. The animations are also interesting and the skins come equipped with a fantastic finisher. Thus, it should be one of the pricier bundles in the game.

