How to quickly get Kingdom Credits in Valorant

Kingdom Credits in Valorant were introduced during Episode 7: Evolution. With this in-game currency, you can purchase items, such as interesting sprays, gun buddies, and Player Cards. You can also use them to unlock Agents and Agent accessories. The credits max out at 10,000, which is why it's best to spend them as soon as you have that many.

You can earn Kingdom Credits in Valorant by playing the game. However, various activities earn you different amounts. This article explains how to earn credits quickly.

Kingdom Credits in Valorant: How to earn them fast

Earning Kingdom Credits is relatively easy. You can do so from Competitive matches and the Premier.

Follow these steps to earn them faster:

Jump into Valorant and play three Deathmatches. These take a maximum of 10 minutes each.

Play a Swiftplay matchup where you earn anywhere between 2-4 Kingdom Credits in Valorant per round, depending on how many rounds you win.

Jump into at least one Competitive or Unrated match.

Attempt to finish Daily Checkpoints while in-game.

Playing Deathmatches will earn you 15 Kingdom Credits each match. Playing three will earn you a total of 45 KC and also help you improve your aim. Then, jump into a Swiftplay matchup where playing a round earns you two credits, while winning one earns you four.

Note that points stack up from winning and playing rounds. Thus, you stand to earn six KC for each round you manage to win. Winning a Swiftplay matchup can help you win 30 points more.

You can also jump into a long-form match, such as Competitive or Unrated. From here, you earn two for playing a round and four for winning. As a result, winning one of these matches can help you earn 78 Kingdom Credits in Valorant or more.

Finally, pay attention to daily tasks. Completing each checkpoint will reward you with 150 Kingdom Credits, while finishing all four can earn you 600. With this simple strategy, you can collect between 700 and 800 credits in a single session.

The way, you can max out every week and purchase new accessories every time the accessory store is updated.

