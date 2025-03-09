5 things you should know about Waylay in Valorant

Waylay in Valorant was released as a brand-new Duelist on March 6, 2025. This Agent is an entry specialist since her abilities make her incredibly mobile. Owing to her Refract ability, she can dash into the site and return to a safe space just as easily. However, since she is a new addition to the roster, there may be some rough edges for players to smoothen out regarding gameplay.

This article will go over five things you should know about Waylay in Valorant. This includes mechanics, tricks, and more, which will help you improve your gameplay while playing this character.

Note: The list is arranged in no particular order or ranking.

Waylay in Valorant: Five things you should know

1) Refract ignores abilities

Waylay in Valorant can dodge your enemy's abilities (Image via Riot Games)

Waylay's Refract allows you to place a beacon on the ground, after doing which, you can reactivate the ability to quickly travel back to the beacon from the site you're in. When you travel back, Waylay in Valorant becomes a mote of light and ignores all Agent abilities.

This means she can pass right through Sage's Barrier Orb or Deadlock's Barrier Mesh, which would otherwise be unbreachable. You will also not be flashed as soon as you enter the Refract phase, since all abilities are null and void. This useful tip can help you make interesting plays on any map.

However, one drawback is that all Agents also become invisible, meaning you can't see anyone or anything except for the map during your travel back to the beacon.

2) Saturate's projectile arc is similar to Phoenix's Hothands

Saturate is Waylay's ability that appears as a throwable projectile. You can toss it at an enemy to hinder them for some time. Interestingly, the movement arc of this ability is similar to Phoenix's Hothands.

The implication here is that Phoenix players can use their lineups with Waylay's Saturate and it would work out just fine. Since the projectile arcs are similar, the lineups for both of these abilities are the exact same.

3) Waylay's Saturate is Line of Sight

The Saturate ability works on a Line of Sight principle, which means you can easily avoid getting hit by it by standing behind an object. In fact, it may not affect you if you're standing on a staircase and it hits the step right below you. It's easy to avoid it, and it does not cause AOE damage like a Molotov would.

The ability also hinders the opponent. This is a new mechanic where all aspects of movement slow down upon being hit.

4) Gain a small height boost

Waylay in Valorant comes with an impressive dash ability called Lightspeed. With this, you can dash upwards the first time and then head straight. When you dash upwards, you can do a little jump by pressing the Space button first.

After doing so, quickly use Lightspeed to gain a little bit of a height boost while jumping. This ability can help you reach higher platforms or areas that you may otherwise miss.

5) Waylay's ultimate

Waylay's ultimate, Convergent Paths, hinders enemies caught in its area of damage. It also gives you a speed boost. You don't have to stay on the ultimate path to get the boost.

Once executed, you can simply move away from your ultimate's starting point and you will still get your speed boost. Moreover, the hinder applied by the ultimate lasts longer than when it is applied with Saturate. Keep this in mind as you plan your strategy around this ability of Waylay in Valorant.

