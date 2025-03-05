5 best Agents to duo with Waylay in Valorant

Valorant's Waylay is the eighth Duelist introduced in the game with the the Season 25 Act 2 update. Her arrival brings a dynamic playstyle that focuses on agility and light manipulation. Waylay's abilities enable her to teleport, immobilize enemies, and take control of key areas on the map. When paired with complementary agents, her potential is further enhanced, leading to powerful in-game strategies.

Ad

This article discusses the five best agents that work exceptionally well with Waylay.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best agents to duo with Waylay in Valorant

1) Omen

Omen in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Omen's ability to deploy smokes and blind enemies creates ideal conditions for Waylay's aggressive maneuvers. By obscuring enemy vision, Omen allows her to utilize her Refract ability to infiltrate enemy lines undetected or retreat safely after engaging. This combination enhances map control and facilitates swift site executions.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, Omen's Paranoia ability can be utilized to blind numerous enemies at once, allowing Waylay to engage in close combat without the fear of being shot from unexpected angles. His teleportation ability – Shrouded Step – can also be utilized to reposition, causing more havoc and providing Waylay with opportunities to strike.

If properly coordinated, these two can overwhelm enemy defenses and acquire precise control of crucial locations.

Also read: Valorant Agent Lore Omen: A Phantom of a Memory

Ad

2) Breach

Breach in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Breach's crowd control abilities, such as his flashes and seismic blasts, can incapacitate opponents, allowing Waylay to make aggressive moves. When he initiates with his stuns, she can follow up with her high mobility abilities to capitalize on disoriented opponents, making it exceptionally effective in breaking through solid defenses.

Ad

Breach's Fault Line ability disrupts enemy movements, allowing Waylay to press forward without fear of quick response. His Flashpoint also blinds opponents in tight angles, allowing Waylay to easily secure eliminations. Their combined abilities allow them to clear tight locations quickly, making them one of the most threatening duos for site retakes or aggressive moves.

Also read: Valorant: Complete Breach guide

3) Tejo

Tejo in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Tejo's tracking abilities and guided projectiles provide useful reconnaissance, allowing Waylay to organize her attacks properly. By clearing corners and revealing enemy positions, Tejo allows Waylay to use her abilities more efficiently, lowering the danger of unexpected encounters and improving overall team cooperation.

Ad

His abilities also complement Waylay's mobility, and his Guided Salvo missiles can destroy traps, allowing her to safely use execute site entries.

Furthermore, Tejo's Special Delivery grenade can concuss enemies before Waylay engages, making it easier for her to finish them off with superior movement and gunplay. Together, they can create high-impact plays and force enemies into unfavorable positions.

Also read: Valorant Tejo: All abilities and gear

4) Killjoy

Killjoy in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Killjoy's defensive abilities – such as the Alarmbot and Turret – provide passive information and area denial, complementing Waylay's attacking playstyle. While Killjoy guards flanks and monitors opponent movements, Waylay can focus on aggressive attacks, knowing that the squad is safe on the back end.

Ad

The former's Nanoswarm grenades can also be utilized to influence enemy movements, driving them into predictable areas where the latter can take advantage. During post-plant situations, Killjoy's Lockdown ultimate can drive opponents out of cover, making it simpler for Waylay to finish the remaining opponents.

This combination is especially useful when defending sites, since Killjoy's utility gives Waylay the confidence to take calculated risks while knowing the enemy's movement is limited.

Ad

Also read: 5 things you didn't know about Killjoy in Valorant

5) Sova

Sova in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Like Tejo, Sova's recon tools – the Recon Bolt and Owl Drone – can expose enemy positions. This capability allows Waylay to plan her attacks with improved situational awareness. This synergy ensures that Waylay can engage opponents confidently, utilizing the intelligence provided by Sova to outmaneuver and outgun her enemies. Because of this efficiency, Sova is a reliable agent to work with.

Ad

Waylay greatly benefits from Sova’s Shock Darts, which can weaken enemies before she pushes in aggressively.

Additionally, Sova’s Hunter’s Fury ultimate can clear out enemies positioned at common angles, ensuring Waylay doesn’t encounter unexpected gunfights. The combination of Sova’s vision-gathering tools and Waylay’s quick mobility makes this duo ideal for executing well-planned and highly effective attacks.

Also read: Best agents to duo with Sova

That concludes our list of the finest agents to work with Waylay. Players are encouraged to experiment with different agent pairs and team compositions to determine the most efficient strategies for their playstyle.

While all of the above pairings work well together, Valorant is a game which values adaptation and creativity, so experimenting with various combinations can result in even more entertaining and successful gameplay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback