Valorant Refractrix skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

With the advent of patch 10.04, Valorant players can now access the Refractrix skin collection, an integral part of the game's Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass. Similar to any other new season, the developers at Riot have introduced three brand-new skin series for the playerbase to cherish, which includes the notable Refractrix skin line.

Ad

This article will take a look at the new Valorant Refractrix skin line and some necessary details related to it.

How much will the Valorant Refractrix skin collection cost in Valorant?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Refractrix skin collection comes as a part of the Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass, which costs 1000 VP (Valorant Points). This amount of in-game currency should cost around $10 (for players in the US) or INR 800 (for gamers in India) in real money.

Here's how to purchase it:

Open the Riot client and select Valorant.

Put in the proper credentials and log in to your account.

Go to the Battlepass section and purchase the pass for 1000 VP. You can now access all the skinlines available, including the Refractrix, and add them to the inventory.

Ad

When will Valorant Refractrix skin collection come out?

The Valorant Refractrix skin collection will be available as soon as the update drops for Season 2025 Act 2. As per norms, players from the Americas region will receive the update on March 5, 2025, while the rest, including those from China, APAC, and Europe, will get it on March 6, 2025.

Read more: Valorant Patch 10.04 notes

What weapon skins are there in Valorant Refractrix skin line?

The Refractrix Guardian looks awesome (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Riot Games)

The Valorant Refractrix skin line features a futuristic look with multiple color strokes of pink, black, and white, making for an aesthetically pleasing series of weapon skins. It has skins for the following weapons:

Ad

Classic

Stinger

Guardian

The collection also includes several other in-game cosmetics. We'll update this section once we get the full details of the Act 2 Battlepass.

Does the Refractrix skin collection have variants?

Unfortunately, the Refractrix collection from Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 doesn't have any variants. The brownish, modern-looking aspect is the only option gamers will get to cherish in-game. However, considering the other collections (Doom Wing and BYTESHIFT) along with it for only 1000 VP (Valorant Points), the Battlepass itself is worth every penny.

Ad

Also read: Doom Wings skin collection

Apart from the skin collections, the devs will also introduce a Thai Duelist Agent named Waylay, who is expected to make a huge impact on the existing meta.

For more articles related to skins and the new season, check out Sportskeeda's Vaorant page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback