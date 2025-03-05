Valorant Doom Wings skin collection: Price, release date, and more

The Valorant Doom Wings skin collection is scheduled to appear in the in-game store following the release of Season 2025 Act 2. This exclusive skin will be a part of the Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass that players worldwide can add to their collection. It will be released on March 5 and 6, 2025, depending on the player's region. The collection will feature a few weapon skins and other items.

With that in mind, this article will explore the details of the Doom Wings skin collection, including its price, release date, and other necessary information.

How much will the Doom Wings skin line cost in Valorant?

In Riot's character-based tactical shooter, the Doom Wings skin line will be included in the Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass. In other words, users must purchase the pass for a one-time charge of 1,000 VP and then earn XP to access the various rewards.

Instead of needing to play several games to get the rewards with XP, gamers can also decide to spend more VP to buy them, but that is going to be a costly approach.

For those unaware, 1,000 VP costs around 10 USD as per the current rate.

Also read: Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass release date and time for all regions

When will Valorant's Doom Wings collection come out?

The Doom Wings collection will be available as soon as Season 2025 Act 2 goes live. It will hit the servers on March 5 and 6, 2025, depending on the region you reside in.

What weapon skins are there in Valorant's Doom Wings skin line?

The following weapons will be part of this skin collection:

Shorty

Marshall

Phantom

Odin

This collection will also include a Spray, a Player Card, and a Gun Buddy.

Also read: Patch 10.04 notes.

Does the Doom Wings skin line have variants?

The Doom Wings skin line will not feature color variations for the weapons. However, the base skin itself looks alluring, featuring subtle animated glowing effects on some parts.

The other skin collections available in the Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass are the Refractrix and Byteshift Collection. Additionally, the last Act will also introduce a new Duelist Agent, Waylay.

