5 best maps to play Waylay in Valorant

Waylay, Valorant's latest Agent, introduces a dynamic combination of abilities to improve mobility and distract opponents. As a highly agile Duelist, she thrives in fast-paced conflicts, making her an ideal choice for maps with tight corners, small spaces, and many vertical aspects. Her skill set includes movement-based abilities that allow her to move around quickly and outmaneuver opponents with ease.

Waylay's unique ability set makes her an invaluable asset on maps where close-quarters combat is common. She has a significant effect on the outcome of rounds.

Given these advantages, Waylay excels at maps that promote aggressive playstyles and creative movement approaches. This article discusses the best maps for playing Waylay in Valorant.

Five best maps to play Waylay in Valorant

1) Icebox

Icebox is characterized by its vertical spacing and numerous narrow passages, particularly near the A and B sites. Waylay's Light Speed ability allows her to move fast through these areas, earning an advantage over opponents. Her Refract ability allows her to surprise opponents by quickly relocating, making her a powerful force in the tight spaces of Icebox.

Additionally, her Saturate ability can be deployed near choke points to slow down defenders holding angles, making it easier for her team to execute site takes. Given Icebox's emphasis on vertical combat, her ability to outplay opponents with aerial dashes makes her an unpredictable threat.

Icebox map in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

2) Ascent

Ascent features open mid-areas contrasted by enclosed sites with multiple entry points. Waylay's mobility enables her to exploit those entry points effectively. Using Saturate, she can hinder defenders holding tight angles, enabling smoother site entries for her team. Additionally, her Convergent Paths ultimate can disrupt enemy positions during site retakes or executions.

On defense, she can use Refract to reposition quickly after taking an initial fight, making her difficult to kill. Ascent's reliance on mid-control also benefits from Waylay's fast movement, allowing her to relocate between sites efficiently when needed.

Ascent map in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

3) Split

Split is popular because of its compact areas and steep portions. Waylay's abilities are ideal for this setting; Light Speed allows her to move quickly between locations, while Refract provides speedy escapes or surprise conflicts in the map's restricted sections. Her hindering powers allow her to control enemy movement in Split's famously narrow choke areas.

Furthermore, her ability to dash into high ground regions, such as vents or rafters, allows her to attack enemies from unexpected angles. On defense, Waylay can delay site executions by disrupting enemy movement, causing attackers to reconsider their strategy.

Split map in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

4) Pearl

Pearl's design contains several tight-knit areas and corners, giving Waylay plenty of opportunities to use her disruptive powers. By using Saturate in these limited spaces, she can disrupt her opponent's posture and generate opportunities for her side. Her agility also enables quick rotations and surprising flanks, taking advantage of the map's complex design.

Pearl's extended mid-range sightlines might be difficult for duelists to navigate, but Waylay's mobility allows her to attack and disengage quickly, making her an ideal agent for taking early fights. Her ability to use Refract to go from one spot on the map to another while avoiding damage provides her a substantial advantage in mid-round confrontations.

Pearl map in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

5) Bind

Bind's unique teleportation mechanics and compact sites provide Waylay several opportunities to use her agility. She can use Light Speed to move fast via teleporters on the map, taking enemies off guard. Her hindering abilities are beneficial in small spaces, leading to sites, slowing opponent movements, and aiding site control.

Her ultimate, Convergent Paths, is especially effective for site retakes as the expanded hindering effect can disrupt enemy positions after they have planted the Spike.

Since the Bind map lacks a mid-section, Waylay's quick rotations using the teleporters, along with her mobility, enable her to cover multiple angles rapidly. This makes her a strong choice for both attacking and defending on this map.

Bind map in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Including Waylay in team compositions on these maps can dramatically improve offensive strategies, especially when her abilities are synced with those of initiators and controllers to maximize their disruptive potential.

