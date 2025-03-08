Valorant Waylay guide: How to use Convergent Paths effectively

After a year-long hiatus, Valorant has introduced Waylay, a Thai Duelist. She stands out as the 28th Agent and eighth Duelist in the ever-expanding roster of Riot's tactical FPS. While gamers cherish her unique set of abilities, catered towards getting first-bloods and gathering information of any bomb site, it's imperative to explore each one. One such ability is dubbed Convergent Path, which eventually helps her gain a speed boost and hinder her opponents.

Ad

This Waylay guide will help gamers adeptly utilize the Convergent Path, depending on different circumstances.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

How does Waylay's Convergent Paths (X) ability work in Valorant?

Riot Games has introduced something unique this time: the ability doesn't stun the opponent but hinders them by slowing their movement. To be precise, once Waylay uses her Convergent Paths (X) ability in a certain area, the character itself gets a significant speed boost to rush her opponent.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the opponents inside the beam's AoE (area of effect) will receive a massive movement nerf, restricting them from getting to a safe area.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ultimate ability: Convergent Paths (X) costs eight points to charge and imbues the Thai Agent with a 15% speed boost for seven seconds. On top of that, if the opponents enter the beam's AoE, they'll remain hindered for around seven seconds.

The official description of the Agent's ultimate Convergent Paths (X):

"EQUIP to focus your prismatic power. FIRE to create an afterimage of yourself that projects a beam of light. After a brief delay, you gain a powerful speed boost and the beam expands, Hindering other players in the area."

Ad

Read more: Valorant Season 2025 Act 2 Battlepass

Tips for using Waylay's Convergent Paths (X) ability in Valorant

As discussed, Waylay's Convergent Paths (X) ability is beneficial in multiple scenarios. Whether gamers are taking control of a site or denying their opponents from defusing the bomb, the main motive is to shred them without taking any lethal damage. Here are a couple of tips about using the Thai Agent's abilities:

Ad

1) Taking control of any bomb site/area

Since Convergent Patch ability is all about hindering the opponents, gamers can use it to take control of any bomb site or area. However, make sure to utilize any Initiator Agent's utility such as Sova's Owl Drone, Recon Bolt, or Fade's Haunt to scan the area and glean as much information as possible; then use the ability according to the defenders' positions to get easy headshots.

Ad

2) After-plant situation

Wayalay's ultimate is clearly impactful in after-plant scenarios. When gamers hear the sound of a bomb defusing, they can easily use their ultimate and hinder the opponents, preventing them from defusing and securing the round for their team.

Also read: Valorant Patch 10.04 notes

3) Combine it with other Agent's utilities

Considering the speed boost and hindering effect of the ultimate, Waylay players can combine it with other Agent's lethal utilities to provide massive impact during rounds. For instance, Raze players can use their Paintshells or Brimstone players can employ Orbital Strike to confirm one or multiple frags in certain corners.

Ad

For more guides on Riot Games' FPS title, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback