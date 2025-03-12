What is the Agent recruitment event in Valorant?

The Agent recruitment event in Valorant begins whenever a new character is released. It lasts about a month, beginning as soon as an Agent is launched. During this time, you can earn XP to unlock the unit. For instance, following the introduction of Waylay, an Agent recruitment event began, allowing players to grind in-game and earn the required 200,000 XP to recruit her.

Ad

This article goes over Valorant's Agent recruitment event and its role in acquiring new characters in the game.

The Agent recruitment event in Valorant: How does it work?

During the Agent recruitment event in Valorant, you must earn a certain amount of XP to unlock a new Agent. As mentioned earlier, this event lasts approximately 30 days after the character's release.

Recruiting Waylay in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

You can earn XP by completing daily and weekly tasks in the game. Typically, reaching a threshold of 200,000 XP is required to unlock an Agent. You can unlock Agent gear, such as sprays and cards, while working towards this threshold.

Ad

Trending

Once you collect enough XP, you can recruit the Agent by visiting the Agents section, selecting the character, and clicking on 'Recruit'. This option is only available if the required XP has been earned.

When the Agent recruitment event in Valorant concludes, you can use Kingdom Credits to unlock a new character. You will need 8,000 credits to accomplish this.

Alternatively, you can purchase an Agent using 1,000 Valorant Points. This method is available at any time and serves as a shortcut to obtain a character quickly. Although it may not be the best option, as characters in the game are free, this method may benefit content creators seeking to access new Agents quickly.

Ad

Regardless, participating in the Agent recruitment event is one of the best ways to unlock a new character in Valorant, as it allows players to earn them by grinding the game for free.

Read more Valorant-related articles from Sportskeeda below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback