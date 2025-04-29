Valorant patch 10.08 notes: Skin gifting, Yoru and Astra nerfs, and more

Valorant patch 10.08 notes were released at 6 am PDT on April 29, 2025. This update ushers in Season 25 Act 3 to the game, and brings with it a bunch of content additions as well as balance changes. The update can be downloaded by players in the Americas on April 30 and those in other parts of the world on May 1, 2025.

Ad

This article covers all the details included in Valorant patch 10.08 notes.

Valorant patch 10.08 notes: Changes for all platforms

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Client updates

Developer notes: In celebration of VALORANT’s fifth anniversary, we are bringing some of the Episode 1 music back in patches 10.08 and 10.09. This includes music for the menus, character select, and Victory/Defeat.

Expand Tweet

Ad

General updates

Gifting Now Available

Developer notes: With Patch 10.08, gifting is officially live. Starting with the first bundle of the Act, players can now send select Featured Store bundles and items directly to friends.

How to Gift:

Navigate to the Store. Open the details page for the Featured bundle or item. Click the Gift button in the bottom-right corner. Select your recipient (restrictions apply). Choose to gift the full bundle or individual items. Send your gift!

Ad

Your recipient will be prompted to accept or decline the gift the next time they log in to VALORANT. Gifting is currently limited to Featured Store items, with expanded support planned for future updates. For full details and gifting requirements, visit our Player Support site.

Ranked Gun Buddy Coming Soon!

Act III starts today! So we want to remind everyone that this is your last Act to grind before ranked buddies are distributed with Patch 11.00 at the start of Act IV. After Act III ends, you’ll receive a ranked gun buddy based on the highest rank you achieved throughout the first three acts of Season 2025.

Ad

Agent updates

Brimstone

Developer notes: This change is a part of our constant effort to improve gameplay & combat clarity similar to our updates to Neon’s Overdrive visual effects and Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh health states.

Incendiary

Brim’s molotov audio has been updated to be easier to hear, especially when placed underneath smokes.

Astra

Developer notes: This is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce ability power creep. Most non-ultimate concusses are 3.5 seconds, so we’re changing Astra’s Nova Pulse to match the typical duration.

Ad

Nova Pulse stun duration: 4s >>> 3.5s

Yoru

Developer notes: Yoru’s Dimensional Drift is a powerful ultimate that requires a lot of opponent attention, so we’re standardizing its duration to similar ultimates and raising its point cost.

Dimensional Drift duration reduced 12s >>> 10s

Dimensional Drift point cost 7 >>> 8

Bug fixes

Agents

Waylay

Fixed a bug where reactivating Refract immediately after casting Convergent Paths would prevent the reactivate from working.

Harbor

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s water bracelet would sometimes bleed through thin walls like the doors on Ascent.

Ad

Deadlock

Fixed an issue where Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh was not playing hit audio when shooting the center node.

Fixed an issue where Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh could be used to boost players.

Vyse

Fixed an issue where the cooldown on Vyse’s Arc Rose was not properly set after it was destroyed.

Fixed an issue where Vyse’s activated Shear wall didn’t display the warning fade out visual cue.

Fixed an issue where Vyse’s Shear wall blocked bullets after the visual wall respawned.

Fixed an issue where Vyse’s Steel Garden warning indicator did not properly match the debuff area.

Ad

Yoru

Reverted a bugfix that caused Yoru’s clone to slightly mismatch normal player movement when running into walls.

Skye

Fixed an issue where Skye’s Trailblazer leap did not get slowed by Waylay’s Saturate debuff.

Gekko

Fixed an issue where Gekko’s Thrash leap did not get slowed by Waylay’s Saturate debuff.

Tejo

Fixed an issue where players could boost on Tejo’s Stealth Drone.

Fixed an issue where Stealth Drone could not be tagged by Cypher’s camera.

Fixed an issue where Armageddon VFX may remain after being used.

Fixed an issue where there was no danger indicator for players running through Armeggadon from the back side.

Ad

Reyna

Fixed an issue where Reyna’s Devour Overheal would not be interrupted when taking damage that was less than her current Overheal amount.

Iso

Updated Iso’s Double Tap tooltip to mention the reload speed buff.

Known issues

Cosmetics

Developer notes: We’re currently aware of an issue within the Act III Battlepass where some Player Cards are currently displaying the incorrect item name. We’ll be deploying a fix with the correct item names with Patch 10.09 in a couple of weeks.

Ad

Valorant patch 10.08 notes: PC only

Expand Tweet

Ad

Premier updates

Developer notes: Welcome to Stage V25A3! Matches start on May 7. We’ve updated our Premier Restrictions. Instead of a flat 30-day ineligibility, players who engage in disruptive behavior are now ineligible for Premier for a period of time based on the severity of the misconduct and the length of the active intervention.

Bug fixes

Lowered the size of the hover text for Rank Shields in the Summary screen.

Ad

Valorant patch 10.08 notes: Console only

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where long player names would overlap certain elements in the Timeline screen.

Fixed an issue where text explaining rank requirements for the current season was not shown on the Act Rank screen.

Updated the Act Rank screen text to refer to Seasons.

These are all the changes coming with Valorant patch 10.08.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More