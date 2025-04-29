Valorant patch 10.08 notes: Skin gifting, Yoru and Astra nerfs, and more

Valorant patch 10.08 notes were released at 6 am PDT on April 29, 2025. This update ushers in Season 25 Act 3 to the game, and brings with it a bunch of content additions as well as balance changes. The update can be downloaded by players in the Americas on April 30 and those in other parts of the world on May 1, 2025.
This article covers all the details included in Valorant patch 10.08 notes.
Valorant patch 10.08 notes: Changes for all platforms
Client updates
Developer notes: In celebration of VALORANT’s fifth anniversary, we are bringing some of the Episode 1 music back in patches 10.08 and 10.09. This includes music for the menus, character select, and Victory/Defeat.
General updates
Gifting Now Available
Developer notes: With Patch 10.08, gifting is officially live. Starting with the first bundle of the Act, players can now send select Featured Store bundles and items directly to friends.
How to Gift:
- Navigate to the Store.
- Open the details page for the Featured bundle or item.
- Click the Gift button in the bottom-right corner.
- Select your recipient (restrictions apply).
- Choose to gift the full bundle or individual items.
- Send your gift!
Your recipient will be prompted to accept or decline the gift the next time they log in to VALORANT. Gifting is currently limited to Featured Store items, with expanded support planned for future updates. For full details and gifting requirements, visit our Player Support site.
Ranked Gun Buddy Coming Soon!
Act III starts today! So we want to remind everyone that this is your last Act to grind before ranked buddies are distributed with Patch 11.00 at the start of Act IV. After Act III ends, you’ll receive a ranked gun buddy based on the highest rank you achieved throughout the first three acts of Season 2025.
Agent updates
Brimstone
Developer notes: This change is a part of our constant effort to improve gameplay & combat clarity similar to our updates to Neon’s Overdrive visual effects and Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh health states.
Incendiary
- Brim’s molotov audio has been updated to be easier to hear, especially when placed underneath smokes.
Astra
Developer notes: This is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce ability power creep. Most non-ultimate concusses are 3.5 seconds, so we’re changing Astra’s Nova Pulse to match the typical duration.
- Nova Pulse stun duration: 4s >>> 3.5s
Yoru
Developer notes: Yoru’s Dimensional Drift is a powerful ultimate that requires a lot of opponent attention, so we’re standardizing its duration to similar ultimates and raising its point cost.
- Dimensional Drift duration reduced 12s >>> 10s
- Dimensional Drift point cost 7 >>> 8
Bug fixes
Agents
Waylay
- Fixed a bug where reactivating Refract immediately after casting Convergent Paths would prevent the reactivate from working.
Harbor
- Fixed a bug where Harbor’s water bracelet would sometimes bleed through thin walls like the doors on Ascent.
Deadlock
- Fixed an issue where Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh was not playing hit audio when shooting the center node.
- Fixed an issue where Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh could be used to boost players.
Vyse
- Fixed an issue where the cooldown on Vyse’s Arc Rose was not properly set after it was destroyed.
- Fixed an issue where Vyse’s activated Shear wall didn’t display the warning fade out visual cue.
- Fixed an issue where Vyse’s Shear wall blocked bullets after the visual wall respawned.
- Fixed an issue where Vyse’s Steel Garden warning indicator did not properly match the debuff area.
Yoru
- Reverted a bugfix that caused Yoru’s clone to slightly mismatch normal player movement when running into walls.
Skye
- Fixed an issue where Skye’s Trailblazer leap did not get slowed by Waylay’s Saturate debuff.
Gekko
- Fixed an issue where Gekko’s Thrash leap did not get slowed by Waylay’s Saturate debuff.
Tejo
- Fixed an issue where players could boost on Tejo’s Stealth Drone.
- Fixed an issue where Stealth Drone could not be tagged by Cypher’s camera.
- Fixed an issue where Armageddon VFX may remain after being used.
- Fixed an issue where there was no danger indicator for players running through Armeggadon from the back side.
Reyna
- Fixed an issue where Reyna’s Devour Overheal would not be interrupted when taking damage that was less than her current Overheal amount.
Iso
- Updated Iso’s Double Tap tooltip to mention the reload speed buff.
Known issues
Cosmetics
Developer notes: We’re currently aware of an issue within the Act III Battlepass where some Player Cards are currently displaying the incorrect item name. We’ll be deploying a fix with the correct item names with Patch 10.09 in a couple of weeks.
Valorant patch 10.08 notes: PC only
Premier updates
Developer notes: Welcome to Stage V25A3! Matches start on May 7. We’ve updated our Premier Restrictions. Instead of a flat 30-day ineligibility, players who engage in disruptive behavior are now ineligible for Premier for a period of time based on the severity of the misconduct and the length of the active intervention.
Bug fixes
- Lowered the size of the hover text for Rank Shields in the Summary screen.
Valorant patch 10.08 notes: Console only
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where long player names would overlap certain elements in the Timeline screen.
- Fixed an issue where text explaining rank requirements for the current season was not shown on the Act Rank screen.
- Updated the Act Rank screen text to refer to Seasons.
These are all the changes coming with Valorant patch 10.08.