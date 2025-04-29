  • home icon
Valorant Season 25 Act 3 start date and time for all regions

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 29, 2025 14:27 GMT
Valorant Season 25 Act 3 star date and time
Valorant Season 25 Act 3 start date and time (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Season 25 Act 3 starts on April 30, 2025, in North and South America, while servers in Asia, Europe, and other parts of the world will get it on May 1, 2025 (according to local time). The variable release schedule of Riot's character-based shooter often throws off newcomers and even veterans.

This article breaks down the start and end times of Valorant Season 25 Act 3 in different regions of the world.

When does Valorant Season 25 Act 3 start on different servers around the world?

Act 3 of Valorant Season 25 kicks off at 6 am PDT on April 30, 2025, in the Americas. It begins in Asia at 2 pm PDT on the same day, and in Europe at 8 pm PDT (same day).

Here are the estimated patch release times in different regions:

  • US (West): 6:00 - 10:00 am PDT (April 30, 2025)
  • US (East): 9:00 am - 1:00 pm EDT (April 30, 2025)
  • Brazil: 10:00 am- 2:00 pm UTC-3 (May 1, 2025)
  • UK: 4:00 - 8:00 am BST (May 1, 2025)
  • Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5:00 - 9:00 am CEST (May 1, 2025)
  • India: 2:30 - 6:30 am IST (May 1, 2025)
  • China (Beijing): 5:00 - 9:00 am CST (May 1, 2025) [tentative]
  • Korea and Japan: 6:00 - 10:00 am KST/JST (May 1, 2025)

For those new to the game, the aforementioned start timings correspond to the moment the game is taken down for scheduled maintenance. As the new Act starts, you won't be able to access the game for two to four hours. Once the servers return, you must download the patch to explore everything Valorant Season 25 Act 3 has to offer.

Note that the competitive queue for Season 25 Act 2 ends a while earlier.

What to expect from Valorant Season 25 Act 3?

This is the last act of the season. So, expect some interesting changes down the line. For now, the Valorant Patch 10.08 notes have announced a new gifting system, nerfs for Astra and Yoru, and some QoL updates to celebrate the title's fifth anniversary.

A new Battlepass and new skins will also make their way to the game, but you must wait for more details to be revealed about these.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
