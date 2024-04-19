Chronicle’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Chronicle’s Valorant settings can be useful for players to improve their aim and be promoted to higher ranks in an ever-evolving FPS title such as Valorant. Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov is a Russian Esports athlete playing for the team Fnatic with Controller or Sentinel Agents. He started his Valorant journey with team FishkaVTom in 2020.
After playing for 2 years he joined Gambit Esports where his exceptional performance contributed to their victory in the VCT Masters Berlin 2021 by defeating Envy with a score of 3-0. As of this writing, they defeated Gentle Mates easily in VCT EMEA Stage 1 2024 with a score of 2-0 and are headed to face KOI in the next match.
This article provides a comprehensive overview of Chronicle’s Valorant settings including his crosshair, keybinds, video settings, and more.
Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov made history in Valorant as he is the first and only player to win three big tournaments Masters Berlin 2021, LOCK//IN Sao Paulo 2023, and Masters Tokyo 2023. He won several trophies, with some of his notable achievements being:
- Valorant Champions 2023: 4th place
- VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo: 1st place
- VCT 2023: EMEA League: 2nd place
- VCT 2023: LOCK//IN Sao Paulo: 1st place
- VCT 2022: EMEA Last Chance Qualifier: 2nd
- Valorant Champions 2021: 2nd
- VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin: 1st
- VCT 2021: EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs: 1st place
- VCT 2021: CIS Stage 1 Masters: 1st place
Here are Chronicle’s Valorant settings
Note: Chronicle’s Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.125
- eDPI: 200
- Scope Sensitivity: 0.95
- Hz: 4000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness:1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1/Mouse 5
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 5
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.06
- Minimap Zoom: 0.904
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 2560*1440
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS ROG PG27AQDM
- Mouse: Razer Viper v3 Pro White
- Mousepad: La Onda BLITZ
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
This concludes the Chronicle’s Valorant settings list.
Check out more Valorant guides here:
Leo's Valorant settings || Marved's Valorant settings || aspas's Valorant settings || TenZ's Valorant settings