Chronicle’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Chronicle’s Valorant settings can be useful for players to improve their aim and be promoted to higher ranks in an ever-evolving FPS title such as Valorant. Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov is a Russian Esports athlete playing for the team Fnatic with Controller or Sentinel Agents. He started his Valorant journey with team FishkaVTom in 2020.

After playing for 2 years he joined Gambit Esports where his exceptional performance contributed to their victory in the VCT Masters Berlin 2021 by defeating Envy with a score of 3-0. As of this writing, they defeated Gentle Mates easily in VCT EMEA Stage 1 2024 with a score of 2-0 and are headed to face KOI in the next match.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of Chronicle’s Valorant settings including his crosshair, keybinds, video settings, and more.

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov made history in Valorant as he is the first and only player to win three big tournaments Masters Berlin 2021, LOCK//IN Sao Paulo 2023, and Masters Tokyo 2023. He won several trophies, with some of his notable achievements being:

Valorant Champions 2023: 4th place

VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo: 1st place

VCT 2023: EMEA League: 2nd place

VCT 2023: LOCK//IN Sao Paulo: 1st place

VCT 2022: EMEA Last Chance Qualifier: 2nd

Valorant Champions 2021: 2nd

VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin: 1st

VCT 2021: EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs: 1st place

VCT 2021: CIS Stage 1 Masters: 1st place

Here are Chronicle’s Valorant settings

Note: Chronicle’s Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.125

0.125 eDPI: 200

200 Scope Sensitivity: 0.95

0.95 Hz: 4000

4000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Red Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 3

3 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1/Mouse 5

1/Mouse 5 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 5

5 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.06

1.06 Minimap Zoom: 0.904

0.904 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 2560*1440

2560*1440 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering : 16x

: 16x Improve Clarity: On

On Experimental Sharpening: On

On Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS ROG PG27AQDM

ASUS ROG PG27AQDM Mouse: Razer Viper v3 Pro White

Razer Viper v3 Pro White Mousepad: La Onda BLITZ

La Onda BLITZ Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

This concludes the Chronicle’s Valorant settings list.

