Marved's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jimmy “Marved’ Nguyen is an American Valorant player playing for NRG with a controller Agent. He started his career in 2014 with Counter-Strike Global Offensive. In 2020, he retired from Counter-Strike Global Offensive and decided to switch over to Valorant. Marved has had several notable achievements in his Valorant career so far. Here are some of them:

Valorant Champions 2022: 2nd place

VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: 3rd place

VCT 2022 North America Stage 2 Challengers: 2nd place

VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters-Reykjavik: 1st place

VCT 2022: North America Stage 1 Challengers: 2nd place

VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin: 2nd place

As of writing, his most recent match was against team Furia in Champions Tour 2024: Americas Stage 1 where they easily defeated Furia with a score of 2-0. You can try implementing Marved's Valorant settings to improve your aim as professional players like Marved spend hours fine-tuning their settings to get the best aim.

This article contains everything you need to know about Marved's Valorant settings.

Everything to know about Marved's Valorant settings

Marved's Valorant settings can be helpful for players to get the best aim and gain mechanical skills in the game. These settings will allow you to personalize your gameplay. To make these changes, go to the settings option in the game.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.306

0.306 eDPI: 244.8

244.8 Scope Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Outlines: on

on Center Dot: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: V

V Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.756

0.756 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering : 4x

: 4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White

Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu soft

Artisan Hayate Otsu soft Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

