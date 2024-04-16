Marved's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jimmy “Marved’ Nguyen is an American Valorant player playing for NRG with a controller Agent. He started his career in 2014 with Counter-Strike Global Offensive. In 2020, he retired from Counter-Strike Global Offensive and decided to switch over to Valorant. Marved has had several notable achievements in his Valorant career so far. Here are some of them:
- Valorant Champions 2022: 2nd place
- VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: 3rd place
- VCT 2022 North America Stage 2 Challengers: 2nd place
- VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters-Reykjavik: 1st place
- VCT 2022: North America Stage 1 Challengers: 2nd place
- VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin: 2nd place
As of writing, his most recent match was against team Furia in Champions Tour 2024: Americas Stage 1 where they easily defeated Furia with a score of 2-0. You can try implementing Marved's Valorant settings to improve your aim as professional players like Marved spend hours fine-tuning their settings to get the best aim.
This article contains everything you need to know about Marved's Valorant settings.
Everything to know about Marved's Valorant settings
Marved's Valorant settings can be helpful for players to get the best aim and gain mechanical skills in the game. These settings will allow you to personalize your gameplay. To make these changes, go to the settings option in the game.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.306
- eDPI: 244.8
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: on
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: V
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.756
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
- Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu soft
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
