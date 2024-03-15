nobody's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Young, ambitious Valorant players are thrilled to incorporate nobody's Valorant settings as they acknowledge his prior accomplishments on the main stages of VCT. Wang "nobody" Senxu is a Chinese esports athlete who competes for EDward Gaming. Nobody is the primary Initiator for EDward Gaming, and he has showcased his superior ability usage many times by making space for his teammates in crucial moments. He has significantly contributed to his team and helped them qualify for VCT Masters Madrid.
This article provides a detailed overview of nobody's Valorant settings in 2024.
Everything to know about nobody's Valorant settings
Due to their remarkable performances in recent VCT competitions like Masters Tokyo, Valorant Champions 2023, and VCT CN Kickoff, EDward Gaming has rapidly risen to fame in the Valorant professional scene.
Consequently, this is the ideal time to look into the setup of one of the top players of EDward Gaming, nobody.
All of nobody's Valorant settings are listed below.
Mouse
- DPI - 800
- Sensitivity - 0.278
- Scoped Sensitivity - 1
- ADS Sensitivity - 1
- eDPI - 222.4
- Polling Rate - 1000
- Raw Input Buffer - On
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Colour - White
- Crosshair Colour - #ffffff
- Outlines - On
- Outline Opacity - 1
- Outline Thickness - 1
- Center Dot - Off
- Center Dot Opacity - 0
- Center Dot Thickness - 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines - On
- Inner Line Opacity - 1
- Inner Line Length - 2
- Inner Line Thickness - 1
- Inner Line Offset - 2
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines - Off
- Movement Error - Off
- Movement Error Multiplier - 0
- Firing Error - Off
- Firing Error Multiplier - 0
Crosshair Code -
Unknown
Keyboard
Keybinds - unknown
Map
- Rotate - Unknown
- Fixed Orientation - Unknown
- Keep Player Centered - Unknown
- Minimap size - Unknown
- Minimap Zoom - Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones - Unknown
- Show Map Region Names - Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution - 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio - 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method - Fill
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multi Threaded Rendering - On
- Material Quality - Low
- Texture Quality - Low
- Detail Quality - Low
- UI Quality - Low
- Vignette - Off
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering - 16x
- Improve Clarity - Off
- Experimental Sharpening - Off
- Bloom - Off
- Distortion - Off
- Cast Shadows - On
Accessibility
Enemy Highlight Colour - Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Equipment
- Mouse - Zowie U2
- Keyboard - Wooting 60 HE
- Headset - Sony INZONE H7
- Mousepad - Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro Red
- Monitor - Zowie XL2566K
The settings above can be used by those who want to emulate nobody's playstyle. You cna make the necessary changes under the "Settings" option in the game.
Having said that, you most likely only need to change the parameters that closely correspond to your preferred playing style.
