nobody's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Young, ambitious Valorant players are thrilled to incorporate nobody's Valorant settings as they acknowledge his prior accomplishments on the main stages of VCT. Wang "nobody" Senxu is a Chinese esports athlete who competes for EDward Gaming. Nobody is the primary Initiator for EDward Gaming, and he has showcased his superior ability usage many times by making space for his teammates in crucial moments. He has significantly contributed to his team and helped them qualify for VCT Masters Madrid.

This article provides a detailed overview of nobody's Valorant settings in 2024.

Everything to know about nobody's Valorant settings

Due to their remarkable performances in recent VCT competitions like Masters Tokyo, Valorant Champions 2023, and VCT CN Kickoff, EDward Gaming has rapidly risen to fame in the Valorant professional scene.

Consequently, this is the ideal time to look into the setup of one of the top players of EDward Gaming, nobody.

All of nobody's Valorant settings are listed below.

Mouse

DPI - 800

800 Sensitivity - 0.278

0.278 Scoped Sensitivity - 1

1 ADS Sensitivity - 1

1 eDPI - 222.4

222.4 Polling Rate - 1000

1000 Raw Input Buffer - On

On Windows Sensitivity - 6

Crosshair

Primary

Colour - White

White Crosshair Colour - #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines - On

On Outline Opacity - 1

1 Outline Thickness - 1

1 Center Dot - Off

Off Center Dot Opacity - 0

0 Center Dot Thickness - 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines - On

On Inner Line Opacity - 1

1 Inner Line Length - 2

2 Inner Line Thickness - 1

1 Inner Line Offset - 2

2 Movement Error - Off

Off Firing Error - Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines - Off

Off Movement Error - Off

Off Movement Error Multiplier - 0

0 Firing Error - Off

Off Firing Error Multiplier - 0

Crosshair Code -

Unknown

Keyboard

Keybinds - unknown

Map

Rotate - Unknown

Unknown Fixed Orientation - Unknown

Unknown Keep Player Centered - Unknown

Unknown Minimap size - Unknown

Unknown Minimap Zoom - Unknown

Unknown Minimap Vision Cones - Unknown

Unknown Show Map Region Names - Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution - 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio - 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method - Fill

Fill Display Mode - Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multi Threaded Rendering - On

On Material Quality - Low

Low Texture Quality - Low

Low Detail Quality - Low

Low UI Quality - Low

Low Vignette - Off

Off VSync - Off

Off Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering - 16x

16x Improve Clarity - Off

Off Experimental Sharpening - Off

Off Bloom - Off

Off Distortion - Off

Off Cast Shadows - On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Colour - Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Equipment

Mouse - Zowie U2

Zowie U2 Keyboard - Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset - Sony INZONE H7

Sony INZONE H7 Mousepad - Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro Red

Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro Red Monitor - Zowie XL2566K

The settings above can be used by those who want to emulate nobody's playstyle. You cna make the necessary changes under the "Settings" option in the game.

Having said that, you most likely only need to change the parameters that closely correspond to your preferred playing style.

