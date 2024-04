Boostio's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Those who enjoy moderate in-game sensitivity can look into Boostio's Valorant settings to potentially enhance their gameplay. Kelden “Boostio” Pupello is an American professional Valorant player for 100 Thieves. He is a former Overwatch professional who used to compete for Contender teams like Karasuno and Skyfoxes before entering the Valorant pro scene as a member of Triumph in 2020. Boostio joined Evil Geniuses shortly after that in September 2021 and continued there until 100 Thieves signed him in January 2024.

During his two seasons with Evil Geniuses, Boostio competed in various top-tier tournaments such as VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo, VCT 2023: Americas League, and VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo. His best achievement is winning Valorant Champions 2023 by defeating PRX, a Southeast Asian powerhouse.

This article lists Boostio's Valorant settings including his keybinds, video settings, and more so you can try them out for yourself.

Everything to know about Boostio's Valorant settings

Expand Tweet

The following section details Boostio's Valorant settings:

Mouse

DPI: 800

800 In-game Sensitivity: 0.2333

0.2333 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown eDPI: 186

186 Polling Rate: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 3

3 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Buton 4

Mouse Buton 4 Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 0.8

0.8 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Tritanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: LG 27GN750-B Ultragear 27” 240hz Gaming Monitor

LG 27GN750-B Ultragear 27” 240hz Gaming Monitor Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium

Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium Keyboard: Vortex Pok3r RGB

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft Headset: HyperX Cloud II

This concludes Boostio's Valorant settings list. Players who want to copy his settings can now do so by navigating to the game's Settings menu.

Check out the section below for more Valorant articles: