Yes, if you're looking to add skins to your collection and see something you like, you should purchase it from the Valorant Night Market. The Night Market is a feature that allows players to buy skins at a discounted price. The discount may range from anywhere between 10%-49% off from the skin's original price. The classes involved are Select, Deluxe, and Premium.

Keeping these aspects in mind, the Valorant Night Market can be a fantastic opportunity for players to purchase items for their collections.

Valorant Night Market

The current Valorant Night Market, as of April 2025, will stretch from April 9 to April 19, 2025. It features a plethora of attractive skins, such as the Oni, Reaver, Valiant Hero, and many more. Gamers may often be on the lookout for the Premium class of skins, which are often more aesthetically pleasing and usually feature interesting animation styles.

More minimalistic skins, such as Kohaku and Matsuba, Nunca Olvidados, and Prism, are also offered in the Night Market. Since these are available at discounts, it makes for a great opportunity to add to your collection. Indeed, these cosmetic items may also appear in your store at random; however, when that happens, you would have to pay the normal base price.

Therefore, the Valorant Night Market offers users a more economical route to expand their collection. It's important to note that the skins in the Night Market also appear at random. You get six different offers for random skins on random weapons, including melee.

That said, items for melee weapons over 4,350 Valorant Points are not included in the Valorant Night Market. In spite of this cap, attractive blades from collections, such as Reaver and Forsaken, are still available and may appear in your offers.

To buy, all you need to do is simply start the game when the Night Market is available and click on the card icon on the top right of your screen. You then get to click on six different cards that reveal your special offer. If you like something, simply click on it and proceed to purchase using your Valorant Points.

Of course, the choice to purchase or not depends on you as a player. Some may choose not to purchase even the attractive offers due to financial strain or just a personal choice, which is completely normal.

