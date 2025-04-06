When does the next Valorant Night Market start? (April 2025)

The next Valorant Night Market starts on April 9, 2025. The Night Market will return this month with a series of weapon skins that you can purchase for a discounted price. This feature is aimed at helping players get themselves new skins without having to spend a lot since some bundles can prove to be expensive.

Ad

With that said, let us explore the dates for the next Valorant Night Market in the game.

Valorant Night Market: April 2025 dates revealed

According to the official Valorant X page, the new Night Market will kick off on April 9, 2025, and will continue until April 29, 2025. The post revealing the dates was uploaded on April 2, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Valorant Night Market is a beloved feature of the game, and players often look forward to it. It offers you six random weapon skins at a discounted price. The discount generally ranges from 10%-49% off on Valorant Points, and every player gets their own unique Night Market collection at random.

In the Valorant Night Market, players can get skins from the Select, Deluxe, and Premium classes. Classes higher than these, such as Exclusive or Ultra rarity, are not included in the offers.

Ad

That said, Riot Games sells certain bundles at a discounted price during the Night Market. According to prominent leaker @VALORANTLeaksEN on X, several popular bundles, such as Kohaku & Matsuba, Oni, Reaver, Valiant Hero, and XERØFANG, will be included in this edition of the Valorant Night Market.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is also now known that melee weapons that cost 4,350 Valorant Points and above will not be included in the Night Market. Despite this exclusion, a large number of lucrative deals likely await players.

To access the Night Market in the game, simply click on the animated Card icon on the top right of your screen from April 9, 2025, onward. You will then be prompted to click open six cards that unveil one item each. If you like something, simply purchase it normally by using your VP in-game.

Ad

Read more Valorant-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More