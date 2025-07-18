Dot crosshair codes in Valorant are rather popular because they make it easy for some players to aim. When the distraction of the regular crosshair reticle is gone, the minimalistic center dot brings focus. It also helps that it doesn't take a lot to make these by yourself. However, fans often enjoy utilizing popular dot crosshairs used by pros and streamers.

Therefore, this article will go over the best dot crosshair codes in Valorant, some of which come directly from professional players who also use similar dots in-game.

10 best dot crosshair codes in Valorant listed

1) Red dot

Basic red dot crosshair code in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This red dot crosshair is a variant used by many players, including Team Heretics Wo0t, who was instrumental in the team's recent win at the Esports World Cup Valorant championship. The red colour pops out brilliantly, especially if your enemy highlights are yellow.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

2) Cyan dot

Cyan dot crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

One of the best cyan dot crosshair codes in Valorant, this one is the perfect size. It isn't too tiny for the screen nor too big to confuse you while taking long-range fights. It's also often seen being sported by popular player, aspas.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

3) Hollow dot

The hollow dot is perfect for Vandal as well as Phantom users (Image via Riot Games)

A little more subtle and finer than other dot crosshairs, the hollow dot is for those who like very little clutter on their screen. Aim for the center of the circle and take a shot as soon as you see a head fall inside the circle's radius.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;8;u;FC0356FF;h;0;b;1;0t;3;0l;1;0v;0;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

4) Cyan smear

The Cyan smear almost resembles the colon sign (Image via Riot Games)

The cyan smear is a small dot on your screen with black outlines. It looks like a little bit of a smear if you zoom right in. It's a very visible, tiny spot on the screen that allows you to distinguish enemies from the environment quickly. Essentially, it's one of the best dot crosshair codes in Valorant for those who prefer tiny crosshairs.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

5) White square

A clean white square dot crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

Square types are often touted as popular dot crosshairs in Valorant. Players often enjoy these for their minimalistic and clean look. They are also often medium-sized crosshairs that are not too tiny nor too large for the screen. This white square is the standard clean aimer crosshair in Valorant.

Crosshair code: 0;P;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

6) Dot with flower

A floral addition to the usual standard dots (Image via Riot Games)

For those who like something unique, this must be one of the most novel dot crosshair codes in Valorant. The dot is a sizable one with an outline that makes it look like a flower. Perfect to combine this one with your Mystbloom Valorant bundle to make your entire gaming experience carry a floral theme.

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;6;o;1;d;1;z;4;f;0;m;1;0t;8;0l;3;0o;2;0a;0;0f;0;1l;3;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

7) Green square

This green crosshair is best used in maps like Bind or Split (Image via Riot Games)

The green square dot crosshair may be perfect when your enemy highlights are purple. You'll be able to see it well and distinguish it from the environment. However, perhaps it's best to use it on maps with very little green in the background, such as Valorant's Bind.

Regardless, this is likely one of the most popular dot crosshair codes in Valorant. If you dislike the colour, it can always be modified from the settings menu.

Crosshair code: 0;s;1;P;c;1;u;FFFF00FF;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0

8) Perfect red dot

The perfect red dot is a headshot magnet (Image via Riot Games)

The round red dot is a very strong contender for some of the best dots in the game. It resembles the scope dot you see while using a sniper rifle. It's perfect for headshots, and it's perhaps one of the best crosshairs for Guardian enthusiasts and Vandal users in Valorant.

Use the Miyagi method training system to learn how to take perfect headshots with this dot crosshair.

Crosshair code: 0;s;1;P;c;7;h;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;3;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1f;0

9) Cyan square

The cyan square distinguishes itself through its medium size and outlines (Image via Riot Games)

The variations are infinite once you start experimenting with dot crosshair codes in Valorant. Often, you get stuck with repetitive designs; however, in a game as competitive as Valorant, small differences in size, outline, and color can make a huge difference. Here's a cyan variation of the square dot crosshair.

Crosshair code: 0;s;1;P;c;5;u;FFFF00FF;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0

10) Green circle dot with outline

Green outline dot crosshair in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Finally, this green circular dot helps you get headshots easily. It has a neat and thin outline, which helps set it apart from the usual dots. The outline is the x-factor that allows you to distinguish it from the background. Yet another perfect crosshair for those who enjoy using snipers like the Marshall, the Outlaw, as well as handguns like the Sheriff and Ghost.

Crosshair code: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

These are some of the best dot crosshair codes in Valorant that you can use to improve your gameplay and get yourself some clean headshots. Always try to experiment with the size and color to suit your style and visual settings the best.

