Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and although there has been no official announcement from the Valorant developers regarding an in-game event to celebrate the occasion, players can still make their own plans. Whether you and your significant other are avid gamers who want to spend the day duo queuing in ranked matches, or you're a single player looking to fill the void in your heart by playing some games, having a cute crosshair can add a touch of love to your gaming experience.

The crosshair is one of the most crucial components, as it is the only aspect of the game that remains constant despite frequent updates. In this article, we'll take a look at five crosshairs that you can use when playing Valorant on Valentine's Day to add a touch of sweetness to your gameplay. Whether you're playing with your partner, a group of friends, or solo, these crosshairs will help commemorate the occasion.

Hearts, smilies, flowers, and more cute Valentine's Day-themed crosshairs in Valorant

Heart crosshair

Nothing says Valentine's Day more than the quintessential red heart. Use this one as you impress your significant other by clicking heads in Valorant in front of them.

Primary

Color: Red

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0.1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0.7

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 5

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0.7

Outer Line Length: 5

Outer Line Thickness: 1

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;P;c;7;o;0.1;d;1;z;1;a;0;m;1;0t;10;0l;5;0a;1;0f;0;1t;4;1l;10;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Please note that the heart only appears when you are spraying an automatic weapon with it in the primary fire mode.

Smilie Face crosshair

Just think about how your smile will grow with each successful headshot using this cute crosshair in your Valorant games. Not only will you feel more confident, but those spectating you play are sure to be impressed as well.

Primary

Color: Yellow

Crosshair Color: #FFFF00

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 2

Center Dot: Off

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 6

Inner Line Thickness: 10

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 3

Outer Line Thickness: 3

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;P;c;2;t;2;o;1;d;1;z;3;a;0;f;0;m;1;0t;10;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;3;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Flower crosshair

Flowers and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand. Maybe get your partner some real flowers for their PC table alongside this cute Valorant crosshair.

Primary

Color: Any Color

Crosshair Color: -

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 4

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 8

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 3

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;P;c;4;o;1;d;1;z;4;f;0;0t;8;0l;3;0o;2;0a;0;0f;0;1l;3;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Candy crosshair

There's no need to panic if you forget to get chocolates for your significant other on Valentine's Day. This candy-shaped Valorant crosshair will make sure they aren't angry with you.

Primary

Color: Custom

Crosshair Color: ##FF7ED1

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2/0

Inner Line Thickness: 5

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 5/1

Outer Line Thickness: 3

Outer Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;P;c;8;u;FF7ED1FF;h;0;b;1;0t;5;0l;2;0v;0;0g;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;5;1v;1;1g;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Burger Crosshair

Celebrate the day with a burger-shaped crosshair and add some tasty flair to your gameplay. Enjoy your favorite snack while you play, and make the most out of Valentine's Day by combining your passion for food with Valorant.

Primary

Color: Black (Any)

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 2

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Fade Crosshair with Firing Error: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 10

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0.35

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 10

Movement Error: On

Firing Error: On

Crosshair Code

0;P;t;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;10;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

These cute crosshairs will add a playful element to your Valorant games on Valentine's Day, whether you're playing with a partner or solo. You can even try out some quirky strats for casual fun with your partner or friends.

