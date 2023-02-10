Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and although there has been no official announcement from the Valorant developers regarding an in-game event to celebrate the occasion, players can still make their own plans. Whether you and your significant other are avid gamers who want to spend the day duo queuing in ranked matches, or you're a single player looking to fill the void in your heart by playing some games, having a cute crosshair can add a touch of love to your gaming experience.
The crosshair is one of the most crucial components, as it is the only aspect of the game that remains constant despite frequent updates. In this article, we'll take a look at five crosshairs that you can use when playing Valorant on Valentine's Day to add a touch of sweetness to your gameplay. Whether you're playing with your partner, a group of friends, or solo, these crosshairs will help commemorate the occasion.
Hearts, smilies, flowers, and more cute Valentine's Day-themed crosshairs in Valorant
Heart crosshair
Nothing says Valentine's Day more than the quintessential red heart. Use this one as you impress your significant other by clicking heads in Valorant in front of them.
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 0.1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 0.7
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 5
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 0.7
- Outer Line Length: 5
- Outer Line Thickness: 1
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
0;P;c;7;o;0.1;d;1;z;1;a;0;m;1;0t;10;0l;5;0a;1;0f;0;1t;4;1l;10;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
Please note that the heart only appears when you are spraying an automatic weapon with it in the primary fire mode.
Smilie Face crosshair
Just think about how your smile will grow with each successful headshot using this cute crosshair in your Valorant games. Not only will you feel more confident, but those spectating you play are sure to be impressed as well.
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Crosshair Color: #FFFF00
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 2
- Center Dot: Off
- Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: On
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 10
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 3
- Outer Line Thickness: 3
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
0;P;c;2;t;2;o;1;d;1;z;3;a;0;f;0;m;1;0t;10;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;3;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0
Flower crosshair
Flowers and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand. Maybe get your partner some real flowers for their PC table alongside this cute Valorant crosshair.
Primary
- Color: Any Color
- Crosshair Color: -
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 4
- Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 0
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 8
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 3
- Outer Line Thickness: 2
- Outer Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
0;P;c;4;o;1;d;1;z;4;f;0;0t;8;0l;3;0o;2;0a;0;0f;0;1l;3;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0
Candy crosshair
There's no need to panic if you forget to get chocolates for your significant other on Valentine's Day. This candy-shaped Valorant crosshair will make sure they aren't angry with you.
Primary
- Color: Custom
- Crosshair Color: ##FF7ED1
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2/0
- Inner Line Thickness: 5
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 1
- Outer Line Length: 5/1
- Outer Line Thickness: 3
- Outer Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
0;P;c;8;u;FF7ED1FF;h;0;b;1;0t;5;0l;2;0v;0;0g;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;5;1v;1;1g;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
Burger Crosshair
Celebrate the day with a burger-shaped crosshair and add some tasty flair to your gameplay. Enjoy your favorite snack while you play, and make the most out of Valentine's Day by combining your passion for food with Valorant.
Primary
- Color: Black (Any)
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 2
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
- Fade Crosshair with Firing Error: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 10
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: 0.35
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Line Thickness: 2
- Outer Line Offset: 10
- Movement Error: On
- Firing Error: On
Crosshair Code
0;P;t;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;10;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
These cute crosshairs will add a playful element to your Valorant games on Valentine's Day, whether you're playing with a partner or solo. You can even try out some quirky strats for casual fun with your partner or friends.