Valorant Esports World Cup 2025: Schedule, format, qualified teams, prize pool, more

The Valorant Esports World Cup 2025 is an S-tier tournament taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The upcoming tournament will run from July 8-13, 2025, and see 16 teams battling for first place and a prize money of $500,000. Popular organizations such as Sentinels, EDward Gaming, Paper Rex, and Fnatic participate in this massive Valorant tournament.

This article will go over all the important details regarding the Valorant Esports World Cup 2025.

Valorant Esports World Cup 2025: All teams, format, prize pool, and where to watch

Qualified Teams

A total of 16 teams have qualified for the Valorant Esports Cup 2025 tournament. These teams reached the competition via various regional qualifiers and the regional VCT Stage 1 tournaments. Here are all the qualified teams:

G2 Esports

Sentinels

NRG

100 Thieves

XLG Esports

Bilibili Gaming

EDward Gaming

Titan Esports Club

Team Heretics

Fnatic

BBL Esports

Karmine Corp

RRQ

Gen.G Esports

Paper Rex

DRX

Format

From July 8-10, 2025, the Valorant Esports World Cup 2025 will feature its Group Stage, followed by the Playoffs from July 11-13.

The Group Stage will feature four double-elimination format groups, each comprising four teams. The top two squads from each group will make it to the Playoffs, and all matches will be best of three.

Finally, in the Playoffs stage, the qualifying eight teams will fight in single-elimination brackets where each match will be BO3 until the Grand Finals, where the game will be a Best of five. This will decide the winner of the Valorant Esports World Cup 2025.

Prize Pool

The Prize Pool for the Valorant Esports World Cup 2025 is a staggering $1,250,000, which will be spread among the teams based on their overall standing in the tournament.

The winners will take $500,000 home at rank 1. Here is how the prize pool gets distributed:

1st Rank: $500,000

2nd Rank: $230,000

3rd Rank: $130,000

4th Rank: $70,000

5th-8th Rank: $40,000

9th-12th Rank: $25,000

13th-16th: $15,000

Where to watch

You can watch the World Cup 2025 live on the official Esports World Cup channels on Twitch and YouTube. The exact schedules and timings are yet to be revealed, but you can keep an eye on these channels to remain updated about the broadcast:

