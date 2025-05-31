Valorant Mobile release reportedly set for Q3 2025

Valorant Mobile might land in players’ hands as early as Q3 2025. A recent post from @ValorantMobileX, a reliable source in the Valorant community with a solid track record of early updates, points toward a November release date. That being said, there’s still no official word from Riot Games or LightSpeed Studios, the team behind the mobile game.

Ad

In this article, we break down everything we know so far about the much-anticipated mobile port of Riot’s tactical shooter.

Note: This article is based on speculations. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

What we know so far about Valorant Mobile

While we don’t have official confirmation yet, recent posts from sources like @ValorantMobileX and @LeakersOnValm hint at a release date in late November 2025 for Valorant M.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now, onto what’s coming. A Dev Diary is reportedly on the way and expected to reveal key features of Valorant Mobile. Early details already sound promising.

First off, the game aims to be more than just a simplified port. It promises hyper-competitive gameplay, tailored for mobile while staying true to the core of the original PC experience. This means that the familiar agent abilities, tactical gunplay, and round-based strategy fans love will all remain intact.

Ad

On the technical side, Valorant Mobile is being built to perform. According to sources, it will be fully optimized and capable of running at a smooth 120 frames per second — a rarity in the mobile gaming world. The developers' goal seems to be to deliver a good Valorant experience on handheld devices without compromise.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Can you play Valo Mobile with VPN?

Valorant Mobile device requirements

Here’s everything we know so far about the device requirements for Valorant Mobile:

For Android

CPU: Snapdragon 450/Mediatek P60/ Kirin 710 or newer.

OS: Android 5.0 or higher.

RAM: 3GB or higher.

Storage: 16 GB or higher.

For iOS

Device: iPhone 6s or newer.

iOS version: 12 or newer.

Storage: 16GB or higher.

Also read: How to pre-register for Valo Mobile (China)

Ad

As the wait continues, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for official updates. Until then, the growing list of features has only fueled the anticipation. If the rumors prove accurate, Valorant's mobile version could land in players’ hands by Q3 2025, bringing all the tension and excitement of Valorant to mobile screens worldwide.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More