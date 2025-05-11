Valorant Mobile device requirements reportedly out

Alleged Valorant Mobile hardware requirements have emerged online, courtesy of a post from @ValorantMobileX on X. Although Riot Games has not officially announced the specs, the leak has generated massive interest among fans waiting for the title's global launch. Valorant Mobile will apparently require relatively low-end hardware, a move that shows a significant dedication to maintaining the optimization and ease of access of the game on smartphones.

There's no confirmed Valorant Mobile release date yet. As such, leaks like these are the main source of insight into what players worldwide may receive when the game eventually launches.

Note: This article is based on a leak, and the information is thus subject to change.

Leaked Valorant Mobile device requirements

In a recent post on X, @ValorantMobileX shared what appear to be the minimum system requirements for Valorant Mobile. It should be noted that Riot Games has not yet issued any formal announcements regarding these specifications.

With that said, here is a detailed view of the alleged device requirements for both Android and iOS:

For Android

Processor: Snapdragon 450/ MediaTek P60 / Kirin 710 or newer.

Android version: 5.0 or newer.

RAM: 3GB or higher.

Storage: 16GB or higher.

For iOS

Device: iPhone 6s or newer.

iOS version: 12 or newer.

Storage: 16 GB or higher.

These rumored Valorant Mobile specs indicate that Riot Games is looking for a smooth experience that closely resembles the desktop version. The performance expectations are consistent with the studio's track record of producing refined gameplay across platforms.

Although there's no confirmation from Riot, the rumors have already generated a buzz among fans interested in giving it a try on their devices. With leaks such as these coming to light, many believe that a worldwide release could be imminent. But until Riot Games steps forward to confirm, fans will have to wait a little longer.

Meanwhile, waiting for news from the official channels is the most reliable means of keeping up to date on the progress of Riot's upcoming mobile game.

Also read: Valo Mobile officially releasing

