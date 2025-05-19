All qualified teams for VCT Masters Toronto

All 12 participating teams for VCT Masters Toronto and their seeding for the tournament have been confirmed. This is the second international Valorant Esports tournament for 2025. Three teams will represent each of the four regions: Americas, EMEA, China, and Pacific. The teams are:

G2 Esports (Americas #1)

Fnatic (EMEA #1)

XLG Esports (China #1)

Rex Regum Qeon (Pacific #1)

Sentinels (Americas #2)

Team Heretics (EMEA #2)

Bilibili Gaming (China #2)

Gen.G Esports (Pacific #2)

MIBR (Americas #3)

Team Liquid (EMEA #2)

Wolves Esports (China #3)

Paper Rex (Pacific #3)

This article contains more information on the structure of the VCT Masters Toronto and what to expect from the tournament.

VCT Masters Toronto schedule and format

Valorant Esports' second international tournament for 2025, VCT Masters Toronto, will kick off on June 7 and end on June 22. The competition will be divided into two parts.

Eight teams will participate in the first part, which will run from June 7 to 11, 2025. These are the teams that will play in this stage:

Sentinels

Team Heretics

Bilibili Gaming

Gen.G Esports

MIBR

Team Liquid

Wolves Esports

Paper Rex

The opening round will see four matches between a second-place team and a third-place team from a different region. The following games will be determined by the results of the first round. The first four teams to lose two games will be eliminated, while the others will move on to the playoffs.

The following teams have qualified for the VCT Masters Toronto playoffs directly by winning their respective region's Stage 1 tournament:

G2 Esports

Fnatic

XLG Esports

Rex Regum Qeon

The playoffs will follow a traditional double-elimination bracket, with all matches — except the lower final and Grand Final — being best of three.

The following maps will be in play for the tournament:

Ascent

Haven

Icebox

Lotus

Pearl

Split

Sunset

The competition features a $1,000,000 prize pool. The winner will take home $350,000 and seven VCT Points. The runner-up team will receive $200,000 and five VCT Points. The rest of the positions will get the following prizes:

3rd place - $125,000 and four VCT Points

4th place - $75,000 and three VCT Points

5th-6th - $50,000 and two VCT Points

7th-8th - $35,000

9th-10th - $25,000

11th-12th - $15,000

Check out the complete Masters Toronto 2025 schedule and results.

