Valorant Mobile reportedly features free skins, a replay system, and more

Valorant Mobile is shaping up to be more than just a portable version of the PC shooter – it’s an experience built from the ground up for mobile users. According to a recent post by Valorant Mobile News (@ValorantMobileX) on X, the upcoming title is packed with impressive features, including free skins through missions, a full-fledged replay system, agent-specific customization, and an array of social and training tools.

Thus, whether you’re a hardcore ranked grinder or a casual sharpshooter, Valorant Mobile could have something for everyone. With systems like a built-in tracker, VCT-style spectator mode, custom rooms, and even a TikTok-style clip-sharing feature, Riot Games appears to be pulling out all the stops to make the mobile version of Valorant a complete, feature-rich standalone title.

Here’s a deeper look into what players can expect when Valorant Mobile finally launches.

Note: This article is based on speculations, and the information herein should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Valorant Mobile expected features: Everything we know

Core systems: A feature-packed foundation

Valorant Mobile will introduce several core systems designed to elevate both competitive play and social interaction. At the forefront is a Replay system, allowing players to review past matches to analyze plays and improve strategies. Complementing this are MVP animations and a mid-game MVP recognition system that add flair and motivation during intense matchups.

A Built-in tracker system will let players monitor performance stats, while a popularity system will add a fun layer of in-game social ranking. Ranked players can look forward to exclusive rewards tied to their competitive progress, and a Spectator Mode modeled after the VCT format lets users view high-level gameplay, or even spectate their friends' matches directly.

Two exciting additions include Custom Rooms for tailored match setups and a refreshed Inventory System, where users can manage avatars, titles, skins, agents, sprays, avatar frames, and fragments. Coupled with an in-depth profile system, gamers would be able to display their in-game persona with pride.

Interestingly, skins can be obtained for free by finishing missions, which opens up the game for casual users without the need for a payment.

Customization and progression: Personalize everything

Valorant Mobile is pushing personalization to the next level with customizable controls for each agent, which should give players granular control over gameplay. Weapon skins, sprays, and loadouts will also be customizable, with multiple slots for skin loadouts and agent-specific sprays, allowing for greater expression and style.

Profiles become a digital trophy case, enabling users to highlight select clips, skins, and favorite agents. To top it off, the game will introduce exclusive maps and skins, and a battle pass only available on mobile.

In terms of in-game purchases, the mobile shop features several bundles at lower prices compared to the PC version. Valorant Mobile will also offer exclusive KP/Radianite currencies that players can use to buy skins, sprays, and Radianite directly, bringing added value to mobile users.

Social and sharing: A connected experience

Valorant Mobile is also turning into a hub for social engagement. A shorts system, reminiscent of TikTok, will allow players to share gameplay clips, like others' content, and build a following. For community building, there’s a global chat, an in-game recruitment system, and a gifting system to share skins and items with friends.

Players will also be able to view detailed post-match results, enabling better analysis and team discussions. Competitive spirit is encouraged through leaderboards tracking performance across ranks and game modes, creating a healthy dose of rivalry.

Training and practice: Tools to sharpen your game

Whether you’re new to the game or looking to polish your aim, Valorant Mobile is expected to provide robust training tools. A built-in training mode features mechanics similar to Aim Lab, letting players practice against bots on any map.

For deeper learning, an advanced training ground includes playlists and video guides for each agent, helping players master unique abilities and playstyles. The Range has also been revamped with new features, and a brand-new tutorial system will walk players through core mechanics.

Finally, the agent tutorial system adds missions that not only teach gameplay but also reward users upon completion, making it easier for players to learn and earn simultaneously.

The mobile version of Valorant isn't just a port but a reimagined version that balances serious competition, community connection, and creative customization. With exclusive features, free rewards, and tools that support every kind of player, this mobile title might just redefine what players expect from mobile shooters.

From replays to free skins, Valorant Mobile is setting itself apart – bringing both fun and functionality to fingertips worldwide.

