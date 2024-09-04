Valorant Mobile Beta leaks: Everything we know

Valorant Mobile has been rumored for a while now, but Riot Games is still keeping a low profile as far as its release details are concerned. The FPS title’s mobile version was announced by developers a few years ago. However, we haven't received enough updates since then to help us figure out where the development team stands.

Valorant is a popular FPS title by Riot Games. Considering the success of the game, it will definitely be beneficial to expand the player base by involving mobile gamers. Here's a quick look at the information available to us regarding the mobile version.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers

Details about Valorant Mobile Beta

According to leaks by Ninjago on X, Valorant Mobile Beta is currently under playtest and available to only a select few. He posted that the Valorant Mobile new beta testing was going live on September 2, 2024, at 4:30 pm IST, and that it was apparently named "Valorant: Operation Energy."

Trending

He went on to share that only a few supported devices could run the new beta, while others showed an error message stating that their model wasn't within the scope of the test. The message further read, "Please look forward to the next text," hinting at possible future beta versions.

Expand Tweet

Ninjago then started releasing in-game screenshots, showing he was one of the few with access to the new mobile beta. The screenshots looked quite similar to previous gameplay leaks. He described the game's current state as quite similar to the PC version in terms of mechanics, but poorer in graphics, as expected, and not much different from the previous beta version.

Furthermore, he stated the optimization was done considerably well. However, shortly after, he posted that due to restrictions, he would not be able to reveal any gameplay videos before the new beta ends. Ninjago shared a non-disclosure agreement to solidify his statements.

Valorant Mobile delayed until 2025?

Expand Tweet

Riot Games has been very quiet about Valorant Mobile and its development, but we finally got confirmation that it is in the works. Unfortunately, the game is reportedly not close to a final release and we might not get to try out Valorant Mobile before 2025.

During the Valorant Champions Seoul 2024 Press Conference, Head of Valorant Studios Anna Donlon said they already have the license for the game's mobile version, and that it's currently in development. She confirmed that a playtest was run a few weeks ago, and although the feedback was positive, it's far from being the best version of the game. She added that the developers aim to provide the best Valorant experience to mobile gamers as well, and until that is possible, no details will be shared.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback