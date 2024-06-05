Valorant Mobile reportedly approved in China

Valorant Mobile is reportedly closer to launch than ever as China approves it for import. The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) has released a set of documents - one of which contains specifics about a Valorant game with the category noted as “Mobile”. This was revealed by @subzidite2 on X with a clean screenshot, featuring details about the mobile variant being accepted.

Let us take a closer look at the possible approval and release of Valorant Mobile in China.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

China NPPA releases approval document for Valorant Mobile

With China boasting a massive Valorant playerbase and one of the world's biggest mobile gaming communities, Riot Games could be looking to capitalize on these numbers with the mobile port of their popular FPS title. The NPPA has revealed that Valorant Mobile has reportedly been approved in the country as a part of the second Import Batch. While the entries were not in English, @subzidite2 translated each of the columns for the community’s clarity.

The game's serial number is 13 and it's called “VALORANT: Operation Primal". This name could be a code name for the game's first episode, as Riot Games, like most developers, hide the actual data until before the release date.

The other fields are populated with “Shanghai Literature and Art Audiovisual Electronic Publishing House Co., Ltd.” and “Shenxiang (Shanghai) Information Technology Co., Ltd.” - which might be in charge of publishing the game in China. The image also contains serial numbers dated June 5, 2024, which is likely when the game was approved in the country. Fans might see the mobile Variant of Riot’s shooter title sooner than expected.

There has been no official confirmation about the development and release period of Valorant Mobile from the publishers. Enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official X page of Valorant and Riot Games for more announcements.

