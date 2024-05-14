How to get VCT Masters Shanghai drops on Twitch and YouTube

Similar to any other Valorant tournament, the VCT Masters Shanghai will be featuring various drops that viewers can acquire by watching the official live broadcast. All matches of the upcoming tournament will be livestreamed on multiple platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. The developers of the title, Riot Games, revealed the upcoming drops that they will give out as freebies in an X announcement.

For those curious gamers, this article discusses how to obtain the VCT Masters Shanghai drops from various platforms.

How to obtain VCT Masters Shanghai drops on Twitch and YouTube

As mentioned earlier, Riot Games prepared a few drops that fans can acquire while enjoying the live broadcasted matches on various platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. The VCT Masters Shanghai will continue for two weeks and while the tournament is live, players can obtain the following items by tuning in for a match:

“JIĀYÓU” – Title

– Title “SHENG JIAN BAO” – Gun Buddy

If you tune in for a live VCT Masters Shanghai match between May 23, 2024, and June 8, 2024, you will be able to obtain the “JIĀYÓU” title. Similarly, the “SHENG JIAN BAO” Gun Buddy will be available to every viewer who tunes in to the official Valorant Twitch or YouTube channel for a live match during the Grand Final on June 9, 2024.

Players should know that the “JIĀYÓU” title is an all-purpose cheer that can be used as encouragement such as “Good Luck”, “Don’t give up”, “You can do it”, and more. The “SHENG JIAN BAO” is a shout-out to the native cuisine of Shanghai. Sheng Jian Bao is a type of small pan-fried baozi that is usually filled with pork and soup.

The tournament is set to commence on May 23, 2024. A total of 12 teams will be participating in this event and competing against each other to win the VCT Masters Shanghai trophy. The event is also set to introduce a new format named the Swiss System, which will be implemented in future tournaments.

The system allows the top-seeded teams to pick their opponents for the first round of the playoffs.

