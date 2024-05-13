VCT Masters Shanghai 2024: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

The VCT Masters Shanghai is set to commence in a few weeks. The tournament is scheduled to introduce a new system/format that allows the top-seeding/placing teams to pick their opponents beforehand. This S-tier tournament featuring the world’s top Valorant teams will start on May 23, 2024, and will end on June 09, 2024.

This article discusses the VCT Masters Shanghai details, participating teams, where to watch, and more.

VCT Masters Shanghai 2024: Format, participating teams, venue, and prize pool

Format

VCT Masters Shanghai will feature the Swiss System format where a total of eight teams play Bo3 matches against each other. After Round 1 ends the teams will be placed in different Round 2 brackets depending on their match outcome of Round 1. The winning team of the Round 2 winners bracket will qualify for the Playoffs while the losing team will have to play another match to qualify.

After eight teams qualify for the Playoffs, they will be placed in a double-elimination bracket. The top seeds from each region can also choose their opponents for the first round.

All participating teams

All teams participating in VCT Masters Shanghai are listed in the following section:

100 Thieves

G2 Esports

Leviatán

Fnatic

Team Heretics

FUT Esports

Paper Rex

Gen.G

T1

EDward Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

Dragon Rider

Venue

All matches of the VCT Masters Shanghai will take place in the Valorant Arena in Shanghai excluding the final three days of the event. The last three days will be hosted in the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Prize pool

Althought the competition is about to start, the officials haven’t revealed the prize pool yet. This article will be updated after the information is revealed.

VCT Masters Shanghai 2024: Schedule and more

Swiss Stage

Day 1 – May 23, 2024

Round 1 – Dragon Rangers vs Team Heretics – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET

– 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET Round 1 – FunPlus Phoenix vs FUT Esports – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET

Day 2 – May 24, 2024

Round 1 – G2 Esports vs T1 – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET

– 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET Round 1 – Gen.G vs Leviatán – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET

Day 3 – May 25, 2024

Round 2 High Match – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET

Round 2 High Match – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET

Day 4 – May 26, 2024

Round 2 Low Match – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET

Round 2 Low Match – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET

Day 5 – May 27, 2024

Round 3 – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET

Round 3 – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET

Playoffs

Day 6 – May 30, 2024

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET

Day 7 – May 31, 2024

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET

Day 8 – June 1, 2024

Lower Bracket Round 1 – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET

Lower Bracket Round 1 – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET

Day 9 – June 2, 2024

Upper Bracket Semifinal – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET

Upper Bracket Semifinal – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET

Day 10 – June 3, 2024

Lower Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET

Lower Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET

Day 11 – June 7, 2024

Upper Bracket Final – TBD vs TBD – 12 am PT / 12:30 pm IST / 9 am CET

Lower Bracket Semifinal – TBD vs TBD – 3 am PT / 3:30 IST / 12 pm CET

Day 12 – June 8, 2024

Lower Bracket Final – TBD vs TBD – 12 am PT / 12:30 pm IST / 9 am CET

Day 13 – June 9, 2024

Grand Final – TBD vs TBD – 12 am PT / 12:30 pm IST / 9 am CET

Where to watch VCT Masters Shanghai 2024: Livestream details

The entirety of the VCT Masters Shanghai will be broadcast live to Valorant fans worldwide. Fans can watch the livesteams on the official VCT YouTube and Twitch channels.

Players can find the livestream links for VCT Masters Shanghai in the following section:

For the VCT Masters Shanghai Twitch stream, click here

For the VCT Masters Shanghai YouTube stream, click here

