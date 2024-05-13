VCT Masters Shanghai 2024: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

The VCT Masters Shanghai is set to commence in a few weeks. The tournament is scheduled to introduce a new system/format that allows the top-seeding/placing teams to pick their opponents beforehand. This S-tier tournament featuring the world’s top Valorant teams will start on May 23, 2024, and will end on June 09, 2024.
VCT Masters Shanghai 2024: Format, participating teams, venue, and prize pool
Format
VCT Masters Shanghai will feature the Swiss System format where a total of eight teams play Bo3 matches against each other. After Round 1 ends the teams will be placed in different Round 2 brackets depending on their match outcome of Round 1. The winning team of the Round 2 winners bracket will qualify for the Playoffs while the losing team will have to play another match to qualify.
After eight teams qualify for the Playoffs, they will be placed in a double-elimination bracket. The top seeds from each region can also choose their opponents for the first round.
All participating teams
All teams participating in VCT Masters Shanghai are listed in the following section:
- 100 Thieves
- G2 Esports
- Leviatán
- Fnatic
- Team Heretics
- FUT Esports
- Paper Rex
- Gen.G
- T1
- EDward Gaming
- FunPlus Phoenix
- Dragon Rider
Venue
All matches of the VCT Masters Shanghai will take place in the Valorant Arena in Shanghai excluding the final three days of the event. The last three days will be hosted in the Mercedes-Benz Arena.
Prize pool
Althought the competition is about to start, the officials haven’t revealed the prize pool yet. This article will be updated after the information is revealed.
VCT Masters Shanghai 2024: Schedule and more
Swiss Stage
Day 1 – May 23, 2024
- Round 1 – Dragon Rangers vs Team Heretics – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET
- Round 1 – FunPlus Phoenix vs FUT Esports – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET
Day 2 – May 24, 2024
- Round 1 – G2 Esports vs T1 – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET
- Round 1 – Gen.G vs Leviatán – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET
Day 3 – May 25, 2024
- Round 2 High Match – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET
- Round 2 High Match – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET
Day 4 – May 26, 2024
- Round 2 Low Match – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET
- Round 2 Low Match – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET
Day 5 – May 27, 2024
- Round 3 – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET
- Round 3 – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET
Playoffs
Day 6 – May 30, 2024
- Upper Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET
- Upper Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET
Day 7 – May 31, 2024
- Upper Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET
- Upper Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET
Day 8 – June 1, 2024
- Lower Bracket Round 1 – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET
- Lower Bracket Round 1 – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET
Day 9 – June 2, 2024
- Upper Bracket Semifinal – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET
- Upper Bracket Semifinal – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET
Day 10 – June 3, 2024
- Lower Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 1 am PT / 1:30 pm IST / 10 am CET
- Lower Bracket Quarterfinal – TBD vs TBD – 4 am PT / 4:30 pm IST / 1 pm CET
Day 11 – June 7, 2024
- Upper Bracket Final – TBD vs TBD – 12 am PT / 12:30 pm IST / 9 am CET
- Lower Bracket Semifinal – TBD vs TBD – 3 am PT / 3:30 IST / 12 pm CET
Day 12 – June 8, 2024
- Lower Bracket Final – TBD vs TBD – 12 am PT / 12:30 pm IST / 9 am CET
Day 13 – June 9, 2024
- Grand Final – TBD vs TBD – 12 am PT / 12:30 pm IST / 9 am CET
Where to watch VCT Masters Shanghai 2024: Livestream details
The entirety of the VCT Masters Shanghai will be broadcast live to Valorant fans worldwide. Fans can watch the livesteams on the official VCT YouTube and Twitch channels.
Players can find the livestream links for VCT Masters Shanghai in the following section:
- For the VCT Masters Shanghai Twitch stream, click here
- For the VCT Masters Shanghai YouTube stream, click here
