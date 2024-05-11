All qualified teams for VCT Masters Shanghai

The VCT Masters Shanghai is all set to be a fiery tournament, with all the 12 participating teams now being confirmed by VCT. From the dominant Pacific forces to the rising stars of the Americas, every squad is ready to battle it out for glory. The tournament, to be held in China, follows up immediately on the VCT Americas, giving players little to no time for rest and frolic.

Get ready for some spicy matchups, as we discuss all the teams that have made their way to the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Shanghai.

Qualified teams for the VCT Masters Shanghai

A total of 12 teams have qualified for the VCT Masters Shanghai, with three teams from each major region. They are:

Americas

100 Thieves

G2 Esports

Leviathan

EMEA

Team Heretics

Fnatic

Fut Esports

Pacific

T1

Paper Rex

Gen.G Esports

China

FunPlus Phoenix

Edward Gaming

Dragon Ranger Gaming

It is unlikely that any team will have a change in their rosters for this tournament, given how there will be no time to adjust to new changes after the VCT Americas.

Format of the VCT Masters Shanghai

The VCT Masters Shanghai had a change in format, and the tournament will now be held in a Swiss system format for the first stages. The Swiss system is a non-eliminating tournament system, where every team plays every other team. The number of rounds is finite, and each team plays the same number of matches.

Following the Swiss system, the four top-seeded teams will be able to pick their opponents for the playoff stages.

When does the VCT Masters Shanghai take place?

Shanghai Masters is up next (Image via Riot Games)

The Shanghai Masters starts on May 23, 2024, and will go on till June 9, 2024. The tournament will take place in two different venues, with the events from May 23 to June 6, 2024, taking place at the VCT CN Arena.

The final three days of the tournament, from June 7 to June 9, 2024, will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai.

