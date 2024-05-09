C9 pledges $1000 to suicide prevention charity, G2 claps back by doubling their amount

C9 has promised to donate at least $1000 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention over the G2 Esports match. The latter recently went viral over a meme posted on its X handle. G2's meme received much backlash due to the negative mental health connotations of the meme. Now, Cloud9 wants to help support the foundation with resources for May which is also regarded as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Moreover, C9 also promised $100 to the same foundation for each round they win against G2 Esports. In response, G2 doubled C9's donation money. This article explains more.

C9 and G2 Esports donate thousands over mental health meme

It all started with G2 Esports posting a meme that portrayed a Sentinels classic and a laughing emoji to indicate that the organization had successfully prevented its rivals from staying in the competition. This was right after G2 outscored Sentinels to make the Playoffs.

The backlash received by the organization was swift. Many online observers commented on how the meme was insensitive, especially during Mental Health Awareness Month. Cloud9 soon battled G2 Esports during the Playoffs on May 9.

The matchup went in G2's favor with the team securing a 2-0 win against C9. However, this wasn't the end of their rivalry, as Cloud9 took a jab at their opponents by making a statement on the meme that's still up on its X handle.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will receive around $2,900 from Cloud9 since the team won 19 rounds against G2 Esports during their playoff matchup. Six rounds were won on the first map, Lotus.

The team went on to win 13 rounds on G2's pick, Ascent before the match was lost in overtime. Since G2 has doubled their opponents' donations, the foundation will receive $5,800 from the organization.

Thanks to the meme and the rivalry, a good cause has received around $8,700 from both esports organizations. All of this will go to the New York-based foundation that actively works towards preventing suicides across the United States.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports has moved on in the playoffs and will face KRU Esports on May 10.