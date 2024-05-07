Valorant community outraged over G2 Esports memeing about Sentinels' loss

G2 Esports reached the playoffs to compete for a spot in Valorant Master Shanghai. However, its celebrations on social media seemingly disturbed many fans and led to some outrage. By staying in the top three teams in the Alpha group, G2 Esports eliminated its rivals, team Sentinels from the race. To add salt to the wound, it posted a controversial image on X which showed a laughing emoji with a Sentinels classic in its mouth.

The post had fans riled up, with many stating that it was a poor choice to post it during mental health awareness month. One X user, @Yehty_, was especially disappointed because they couldn't believe that the entire social media team working for G2 Esports approved the meme.

Meanwhile, another fan, @madiifps, reminded G2 Esports that Valorant pro 'Twisten' was lost to mental health issues last year. They also mentioned that a meme such as this one for making it to the playoffs was "not a good look" for G2 Esports.

Fan remembers Twisten over G2 meme

Other fans were just disappointed in the way G2 Esports had decided to troll Sentinels online. The two teams have had a lot of banter before but this jab did not sit right with @kenhewage, who considered the meme to be a new low.

It's interesting to note that several fans assumed in the comments that the post may not have been uploaded by an actual G2 Esports player. Most likely, someone holding a social media management position had made the decision. One fan, @Coreycompton9, asked them to keep the post up for good.

Meanwhile, other fans believed that backlash to the meme was overblown and felt that people were taking a joke too seriously. According to @theleakerbot, this kind of trolling has always been around in the game's community.

One fan didn't understand the outrage

Another fan, @evertmiguelgar, who didn't seem upset over the post felt that the Valorant community had grown "soft". Of course, everyone has a different way of seeing the meme.

This fan believes the community is soft

Despite calls for the meme to be taken down, it is still available on the organization's X account. G2 certainly did secure its spot in the playoffs by outscoring Sentinels, so a celebration was inevitable, especially because of their longstanding rivalry.

G2 Esports secured more rounds than Sentinels to make playoffs

G2 Esports lost to LOUD in their Regular season matchup at VCT Americas Stage 1. However, it needed to win 14 rounds in total to beat Sentinels to the top three teams of group Alpha. Had it won only 13 rounds, Sentinels and G2 would have had to fight it out for their place in the top three.

However, G2 ended up securing 15 rounds even as they lost to LOUD. This finalized the team's position in the playoffs and now, Sentinels won't go to Masters Shanghai.

