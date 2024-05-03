Valorant fans believe ace culture is now "embarrassing"

Getting an ace in Valorant has always been one of the most exciting moments in the journey of any player. However, is it now slowly a dying trend? There are many players who prefer to just let the last standing opponent die at the hands of a teammate instead of risking the round. Reddit user u/lostmemento brought up the topic on r/Valorant recently and received an anecdote from a fellow player.

The player reported an incident where a fellow teammate, a Reyna player left the game after being denied an ace by their own team. For u/1Skarabee, the behavior felt "embarrassing"

"One time our reyna got 4 and someone killed the last guy, reyna then said to all chat 'no ace, bye bye'nand left"

Clearly, fans have had enough of the ace in recent history. While discussing the issue at hand, one question has paramount importance. Is the ace more of a priority than actually winning the match?

Other Valorant fans believed that the issue could be contextual. When it comes to securing the ace, perhaps it only makes sense if it is coming off of a good performance.

Aces certainly do help bring up team morale but what happens when the sentiment backfires? Another player recounted an experience where the team became unhappy for an ace that was accidentally denied.

FPS games such as Valorant can often become a ground for psychological warfare. Having one teammate who can defeat all of the members of the enemy team certainly works to bring down the opponent's morale too. This is a good argument in favor of the ace culture.

Yet some other times, the desire to ace becomes overwhelming for players. It is true that the hype created after an ace is major but if it takes away all the focus from actually playing the game, perhaps it's not that solid of an idea to go along with.

Clearly, the situation differs for many and perhaps that's how it should be. While winning the round should be of utmost importance, getting an ace too is a rather valid goal to achieve. As pointed out by another Reddit user, one can focus on both and help the team win regardless.

Perhaps the ace debate will never conclude. It is a big deal in pro play for many reasons but one can also see the ace being denied in pro play because winning comes first. If the same stakes were applied to regular games, would player behavior change? Now that's a question worth asking.

