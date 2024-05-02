Valorant confirms Mystbloom and Primordium wallhack problem, disables skin animation

Following a controversy surrounding Valorant's new Mystbloom skin bundle, which granted players an unfair "wallhack advantage" through a visual weapon inspection glitch, three more weapon skin lines are reportedly causing a similar issue. The problematic bundles that let you see enemies through walls are reportedly the Mystbloom, Primordium, Imperium, and Magepunk.

In a game that features a kernel-level and well-functioning anti-cheat to ensure fair play, such visual glitches are raising questions about the game's integrity.

Let's take a deeper look at the aforementioned skin lines, the nature of the wallhack, and what it means for the game's community.

Mystbloom, Primordium, Magepunk, and Imperium bundles have wallhack glitch in Valorant

Expand Tweet

According to reports, the Mystbloom, Primordium, Magepunk, and Imperium bundle skins are causing the visual glitch in Valorant, allowing users to see the outlines of enemies through walls. This is bolstered by @yukostrikesback's screenshots on X, which can be seen above. They found that the issue is related to three skin lines aside from Mystbloom:

Primordium skin collection

Magepunk skin collection

Imperium skin collection

In the screenshots featuring the glitch that the user posted on their own X handle, relevant Valorant and known developer accounts were tagged. And they responded.

The response from Valorant

Expand Tweet

Valorant acknowledged that a bug is present in multiple weapon skin lines that grant players the ability to see enemy outlines through walls, effectively functioning as a wallhack. To address this issue, a hotfix will be deployed later today, May 2, for the Mystbloom bundle.

Riot is working on permanent fixes for the other affected skin lines (Primordium, Magepunk, and Imperium). In the meantime, certain levels of all the cosmetics in these four bundles will be disabled. This includes animation.

On May 3, 2024, at 2 am UTC, Valorant deployed fixes for the visual glitch on all affected skins, and all levels are back and accessible to players again.

While the developers' response and course of action with the Mystbloom bundle is optimistic, the presence of similar glitches in older skin lines like the Primordium skin collection does raise considerable concerns.

Players will definitely be looking forward to permanent fixes for the affected skins that level the playing field and ensure nobody receives an undue advantage because of a glitch.