Valorant fans justify Riot's anti-cheat measures for collecting PC screenshots

Valorant has once again been under fire for its anti-cheat software that reportedly takes screenshots of a user's PC. While this has undoubtedly raised concerns about a player's privacy and security, some Valorant fans are justifying this action, arguing this is a necessary measure to tackle cheating in the game.

One concerned user @w_sted posted on their X handle:

"Surely this isn’t legal."

Expand Tweet

Valorant's aggressive anti-cheat software called Vanguard is the culprit behind this, which has been reported to take screenshots of the users' PCs. A code snippet released by the same user on X clearly shows how the dimensions are mapped on the screen and the virtual screen.

The user further added to their post on X, saying:

"Maybe I'm wrong, maybe I'm right. May say this isn't for malicious use but it is China after all."

Community's comparison with other titles (Image via X)

Riot's Vanguard has been under fire in the past as well, especially since it uses kernel-level drivers to monitor the game. Users on X have come up to justify this action from Valorant, with many comparing this with other prominent games like Call of Duty and Escape from Tarkov implementing a similar screenshot system to filter out players who are cheating.

X user @dykorsss commented on the post explaining why this measure is taken:

“Vanguard takes screenshots. It can capture your entire screen…” As most anti cheats do? To make sure ur not cheating. The discord chat part is when ur using discord overlay. Obv they gonna ss overlays."

Games usually take snaps of your screen in an attempt to maintain the fair-play factor, and to dish out those covert cheaters who can sometimes elude the anti-cheat measures.

X user @elysianfps mentioned that Valorant has been doing this for ages:

"They've been doing this since beta. Its nothing new."

Factually speaking, that is correct because the Vanguard Anti-cheat launched with Valorant and has been running since 2020, which makes it almost four years old now. Roach, another X user drew out a similarity between Vanguard and the popular game Osu!, where developers took to Reddit to explain why they take snaps of your screen.

Vanguard keeps cheaters away (Image via X)

However, some users deem this as a necessary "trade-off". The game does indeed have far fewer cheaters than other FPS titles, and although your privacy allegedly takes a hit, your gameplay environment and fair play aren't compromised.

The problem with Valorant's anti-cheat screenshotting users' PCs

It is also true that most other games only take screenshots of your game window, and not your entire screen including overlays. The OP also mentioned:

"Not screenshots of ENTIRE pc only the game window. But sure seems people think every kernel ac screenshots whole pc."

The main problem here arises with the overlay clause, wherein Vanguard can also take snippets of overlays like Discord, potentially gaining access to your private chats.

The debate highlights the ongoing tension between functioning anti-cheat measures and user privacy. Valorant fans who support Riot's approach believe the developers are striking a necessary balance. They trust Riot to implement safeguards and limitations on these screenshots to ensure user privacy is not compromised.

The road ahead for Valorant's anti-cheat

Riot Vanguard terminating matches with cheaters. (Image via Riot Games || u/Hexigonz on Reddit)

The controversy surrounding Vanguard's anti-cheat is a reminder of the complex challenges in online gaming. While developers strive to create a fair and secure environment, the methods employed can raise eyebrows.

It remains to be seen whether Vanguard's aggressive approach will ultimately be deemed acceptable. Open communication and clear explanations from Riot regarding the use of screenshots will be crucial in maintaining player trust.