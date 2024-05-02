Valorant fans slam Mystbloom bundle for wallhack bug, dubbing it "Pay-to-Win" skin

Valorant fans were taken by surprise when the brand-new Mystbloom bundle allowed them to see through walls. In fact, Riot Games' Lead Producer for Cosmetics had to come forward to deny the "pay-to-win" picture that was painted after players could win rounds by seeing their enemies through the walls by purchasing the skins.

Many Valorant fans were surprised when the issue surfaced and it began spreading like wildfire after famous streamer AverageJonas brought it up.

A Valorant player jokingly called the Mystbloom bundle a "PAY TO WIN" skin after the wallhack was discovered and this was not the only response that made the reference. While the skins remain inside the game, many players are calling on Riot Games to fix the problem or disable the skin for the time being.

Another fan was not very pleased with Riot Games and wondered if the devs playtested for the skins before releasing it. While playtesting was naturally done, perhaps this bug was just missed during the trials.

"ludicrous, does riot not do a bare minimum of playtesting????"

Other Valorant fans couldn't stop questioning how such a major bug went through and made it into the game with a skin bundle that was already expected to be high in demand post-leaks.

One Valorant fan even pointed out that the wallhack bug was not limited to the walls and hard surfaces but also appeared while inspecting the skin up against smokes and Viper's ultimate. As is well known now, patch 8.08 nerfed Viper which makes this glitch even more of a bother.

Some were just sheerly amused by the whole ordeal and found the glitching of the new Mystbloom bundle entertaining and for good reason.

Finally, after all the uproar and the pay-to-win jokes surfacing on the internet, Valorant's lead producer for cosmetics, Preeti Khanolkar had to step forward to respond to a video uploaded by AverageJonas.

Jonas showcased exactly how the skins gave Valorant fans a see-through-walls advantage and Khanolkar admitted that the team behind the Mystbloom bundle just couldn't catch it. Because of the oversight, the glitch made it into the game and they are currently working on a fix.

In her post, the lead producer promised that the intention was never to make a skin "pay-to-win" in Valorant. The cosmetic item will likely see changes that will patch out the infamous bug rather soon before as Valorant fans look forward to using the skin in Episode 8 Act 3.

Valorant fans see many surprising changes in Episode 8 Act 3

The Mystbloom bundle glitching was merely one of the few surprises in the brand-new act. Perhaps the biggest shock to the Valorant community was the nerfs to Viper and Cypher.

Players will now get an audio cue while being watched by Cypher's Spycam ability. His Trapwires will also slow down enemies for a decreased duration and the re-arm time for the wires has been increased too.

For Viper, her smokes will take 30% fuel to be redeployed as compared to the earlier 20%. Her Poison Cloud ability can no longer be picked up after the buy phase ends. Viper will only have one Snakebite charge now which will cost 300 credits as compared to the earlier 200. These changes certainly got a reaction from Valorant fans.