Valorant Episode 8 Act 3: All weekly missions

Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 is here, bringing a set of fresh weekly missions for all players to complete. Similar to all previous acts, this too features a new battlepass with weapon skins, gun buddies, sprays, and a plethora of other rewards. To snag these limited-time items, players will need to rack up XP within the Act's timeframe.

Weekly missions serve as a valuable source of free XP. One of Valorant's best features is that it allows you to carry over unfinished missions to the next week. This means you can still unlock all the battlepass rewards at your own pace, even if you miss a week's missions.

We will list all the weekly missions in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3, along with the total XP you can earn by completing these. These missions and XP counts are based on data that was released on X by Shiick.

All weekly missions in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3

Week 1

Play 10 games. (15360 xp)

Purchase 200 items from the armory. (15360 xp)

Use 200 abilities. (15360 xp)

Week 2

Deal 18000 damage. (19200 xp)

Play 100 rounds or stages. (19200 xp)

Use ultimate 15 times. (19200 xp)

Week 3

Kill 100 players. (21120 xp)

Purchase 200 items from the armory. (21120 xp)

Use 200 abilities. (21120 xp)

Week 4

Get 50 headshots. (23040 xp)

Play 10 games. (23040 xp)

Play 100 rounds or stages. (23040 xp)

Week 5

Deal 18000 damage. (26880 xp)

Use 200 abilities. (26880 xp)

Use ultimate 15 times. (26880 xp)

Week 6

Kill 100 players. (26880 xp)

Play 100 rounds or stages. (26880 xp)

Purchase 200 items from the armory. (26880 xp)

Week 7

Get 50 headshots. (28800 xp)

Play 10 games. (28800 xp)

Use ultimate 15 times. (28800 xp)

Week 8:

Deal 18000 damage. (30720 xp)

Get 50 headshots. (30720 xp)

Purchase 200 items from the armory. (30720 xp)

How much XP can you earn through Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 weekly missions?

The grind for in-game rewards in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 depends on both the Act's total duration and the total XP needed to unlock everything. Simply from the weekly missions, players can earn a total of 576,000 XP.

The amount of XP you can ge­t each week de­pends on how much you play the game and how many missions you finish. The­re may be wee­ks where extra e­ffort is required, but you have room to catch up as ne­eded.